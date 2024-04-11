Margot Robbie’s Next Film Project Brings One of the World’s Most Popular Board Games to Life

We see a theme developing here—on the heels of the groundbreaking success of last year’s Barbie, Margot Robbie’s next project will yet again take us into our childhood toy box. This time, it’s for a live-action film rendition of the real estate-inspired board game Monopoly; just as Mattel was involved with the Barbie film, Monopoly’s backers, Hasbro Entertainment, will be a part of the film, as well.
Variety reports that Monopoly is the world’s most popular board game brand, with a staggering 99 percent global awareness. The game is available in more than 100 countries worldwide, and has sold nearly half a billion copies going back to 1935.
“It’s unclear how Robbie and company plan to spin a narrative story from the two-dimensional world of Monopoly,” Variety writes. “Who will portray the game’s mascot, Rich Uncle Pennybags? Will they pass Go? Will they collect $200?” Skeptics had the same line of questioning about Barbie—how will they turn the famous doll into a film?—and, well, that seemed to turn out okay. ($1.4 billion made at the global box office is proof of that.) In addition to starring in the film, Robbie’s production company LuckyChap also produced Barbie, and it will produce Monopoly, as well.
LuckyChap will work with Lionsgate on Monopoly, and Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson said that Robbie and her team have “a clear point of view” when it comes to the upcoming movie, and added that Monopoly is “what we all believe can be their next blockbuster.” Fogelson made the announcement about the forthcoming film at CinemaCon, the annual movie theater trade show currently taking place in Las Vegas. Upon hearing the news about the Monopoly movie, “a packed house of cinema owners in the Colosseum at Caesars Palace loudly cheered at the news,” Variety reports.
“Monopoly is a top property—pun fully intended,” LuckyChap said in a statement. “Like all of the best IP [intellectual property], this game has resonated worldwide for generations, and we are so excited to bring this game to life alongside the wonderful teams involved at Lionsgate and Hasbro.”
In addition to the past success of Barbie and the future project of Monopoly, LuckyChap is also developing a movie adaptation of the life simulation video game The Sims.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
