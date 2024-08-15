Arrest Made in Connection to Matthew Perry’s Untimely Death

An arrest has been made in connection to actor Matthew Perry's untimely passing.

On Thursday, Aug. 15, authorities made an arrest in Southern California in connection to the Perry's accidental overdose death in 2023, law enforcement sources told NBC News, as reported by the news outlet.

So far, very few details have been made available regarding the arrest, including who was detained and what their connection to Perry's passing may be. NBC News does note that it is "not uncommon for law enforcement to investigate and in some cases bring charges against the people" who supplied illegal substances in high-profile cases of accidental overdoses.

According to a source who spoke to The New York Times, "more details, including the name of the person arrested, would be released at a news conference in Los Angeles on Thursday morning."

On Oct. 28, 2023, Perry was found unresponsive in his Pacific Palisades home pool. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office, Perry died of the acute effects of ketamine. His death was ultimately ruled an accident.

Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Later, in May 2024, local authorities announced that they were working with federal law enforcement officials to determine the source of the ketamine Perry had consumed prior to his death, NBC reported at the time. A spokesperson for the United States Postal Inspection Service confirmed it was also assisting in the investigation, The New York Times reports.

According to multiple reports and media outlets, including The New York Times, Perry was undergoing ketamine infusion therapy to help treat his depression and anxiety. It was reported that his last session occurred a little over one week prior to his untimely passing.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Upon conducting his autopsy, the medical examiner determined that the amount of ketamine found in Perry's system at the time of his death "could not be" from his previous infusion therapy—according to the examiner, the level of ketamine in his system was similar to the amount used for surgical general anesthesia.

This determination likely contributed to the decision to investigate how and from whom Perry obtained the drug.

According to the medical examiner, drowning, coronary artery disease and buprenorphine—a drug used to help treat substance abuse and pain—also contributed to the actor's death.

Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc (Image credit: Getty Images)

News of the actor's passing hit the entertainment industry and acting community hard, especially his fellow Friends co-stars and friends.

"Oh boy this one has cut deep... Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before," friend Jennifer Aniston wrote on Instagram, along with a black-and-white picture of the two stars on set of the hit television show.

"We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply. He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be."

"It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life," co-star Matt LeBlanc wrote on Instagram. "It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love. And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me."