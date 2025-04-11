One of the year’s biggest surprise hits is Max’s The Pitt, a return to the episodic, longer seasons that accompanied network television before the streaming takeover. The medical drama follows a group of ER physicians and nurses in real time, with each episode following one hour of their 15-hour shift as they navigate difficult cases and the psychological toll of being surrounded by death. At the center of the story is Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch, played by ER’s Noah Wyle, the attending on duty who has to manage the overflow of patients, provide his medical expertise on demand, and police his staff’s sometimes-hostile interpersonal relationships.

The first season of the must-watch series , which comes from two of the writers of ER, climaxed with a mass shooting at a fictional music festival that pushed the medical professionals to their physical and emotional limits. But it won’t be the last we see of the doctors at the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center; Max quickly greenlit a second season that will begin filming this summer and will jump forward in time when it returns in 2026. Below, find out everything we know so far about The Pitt season 2.

Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch (Noah Wyle) in The Pitt season 1 finale, "9:00 P.M." (Image credit: Warrick Page/Max)

How does 'The Pitt' season 1 end?

Spoilers for the entire first season of The Pitt ahead. One thing is for sure: The Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital employees deserve a break after the stressful events of their 15-hour shift that makes up the first season of The Pitt. Leading up to the finale, Dr. Robby’s ER and trauma center is overrun by victims of a mass shooter at PittFest, and things get personal when Dr. Robby’s adoptive son Jake (Taj Speights) arrives with his girlfriend Leah (Sloan Mannino), whom Dr. Robby is unable to save. In his grief, Jake blames Dr. Robby for her death, triggering the attending’s PTSD related to the death of his mentor during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Things don’t necessarily get better in the finale. Jake’s grief leads him to say hurtful things to Dr. Robby, who also has to deliver the awful news to Leah’s parents. Their loud sobs send our main character into another tailspin. He seeks refuge on the roof, and Dr. Abbott (Shawn Hatosy) finds Dr. Robby in a similar position to himself at the start of Dr. Robby’s shift—a mirror image of the two doctors' first scene together in the show’s pilot. They talk about their trauma and high expectations of themselves, and Dr. Abbott offers Dr. Robby his therapist’s number. Here’s to hoping he takes it.

With the shooting victims mostly taken care of (and almost all of them saved by the medical attention they received), the most prominent case left during the shift is the teenager with measles whose parents are refusing to consent to a spinal tap, which would help guide his treatment. The father finally gives the doctors the green light, though it becomes clear that this was a one-sided decision; the mother barges in right as Dr. King (Taylor Dearden) finishes the procedure, livid that they’d do this without her go-ahead. The series implies that this treatment will likely save his life, but a potential measles outbreak could be a plot point in the next season.

Dr. Robby (Noah Wyle) and Dr. Abbott (Shawn Hatosy) at the end of their shift at the end of season 1. (Image credit: Warrick Page/Max)

David (Jackson Kelly), the teen who allegedly wrote a hit list, also remains in the hospital under a 72-hour observation after Dr. McKay (Fiona Dourif) reported him to the police as the potential PittFest shooter. Though he’s angry at the world, Dr. McKay’s impassioned speech about violence against women seems to impact him—especially when she asks him to consider how it would feel if his mother was one of the victims. Dr. McKay also evades arrest related to her ankle monitor tampering when her coworkers convince the police to allow her to deal with it in the morning.

There are still a few threads left intentionally vague for the next season: Dr. Langdon’s (Patrick Ball) future at the hospital is in jeopardy after Dr. Santos (Isa Briones) reported his drug pilfering. When he repeatedly begs for his job, Dr. Robby counters with an extensive outpatient drug addiction program, and it’s unclear if Langdon is desperate enough to agree to those terms. Nurse Dana Evans (Katherine LaNasa) also hasn’t committed to quitting her job after being on the receiving end of a disgruntled patient’s fist, but she does remove the personal photos from her station, implying that she’s taking the option seriously. And if it’s her last shift in the ER, at least it ends on some good news from the police: Doug Driscoll (Drew Powell), the guy who punched her, has been arrested.

As the first season wraps up, the toll of the 15-hour shift is hitting everyone, not just Dr. Robby. Dr. Mohan (Supriya Ganesh) feels loopy during an adrenaline rush before breaking down in the bathroom as she processes her day; Dr. Santos displays some uncharacteristic bedside manner when helping a patient she suspects of a suicide attempt, and then extends this generosity to Whitaker (Gerran Howell) with an offer to be roommates when she finds out he’s been sleeping at the hospital because he doesn’t have an apartment; Javadi (Shabana Azeez) joins a group of coworkers—including Nurse Diaz (Jalen Thomas Brooks), on whom she has a crush—in the park for drinks to debrief on the day. Dr. Robby and Dr. Abbott arrive for a beer, and the latter is revealed to have an amputated leg, presumably from his days in the army.

After laughing about what a crazy first day on the job this was for Javadi, Dr. Robby peels off from the group early. “Tomorrow is another day,” he says, before finally heading home from the day from hell.

Dr. Mohan (Supriya Ganesh) is among the many ER doctors at Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center who feel the toll of their shift by the end of season 1. (Image credit: Warrick Page/Max)

Is 'The Pitt' renewed for season 2?

The Pitt was officially announced for a season 2 renewal in February 2025, though the series was likely renewed even before the announcement, given its fast-paced production schedule. “It’s been a thrill to watch audiences embrace The Pitt as an update to procedural storytelling with a cast who authentically embody the heroics of doctors and nurses on shift in a 2025 emergency room, Max Original Programming head Sarah Aubrey told Deadline when the renewal was announced.

When will 'The Pitt' season 2 come out?

In an interview with Vulture , HBO chief Casey Bloys confirmed that new episodes of The Pitt will stream in January 2026. The short break between seasons is by design: “This model of more episodes cuts down on the gap between seasons. On the platform, we have shows like House of the Dragon , The Last of Us , and White Lotus , which, because of how they’re made, can take two years to make. What I love about something like The Pitt is I can get 15 episodes in a year,” Bloys said about the quick renewal and production schedule.

During Deadline’s TV Contenders event on April 5, 2025, the producers confirmed the second season is already in production . Wyle even tapped the audience for guest and background extra work, saying, “We want people who are good with props and who are used to working in a company, with an ensemble. We want creativity. We want passion. We don’t want ego coming to play. We have tremendous people showing up excited.” Variety’s April 2025 cover story on Wyle provided more color, revealing that the season 2 writer’s room is underway, with filming beginning in June 2025.

It's possible that season 2 could introduce new characters working the night shift. (Image credit: Warrick Page/Max)

Who in the 'The Pitt' cast will return for season 2?

The Pitt features an ensemble cast including Noah Wyle as the central Dr. Robby,

Tracy Ifeachor as his former flame Dr. Heather Collins, Patrick Ball as the alleged drug addict Dr. Frank Langdon, Supriya Ganesh as the meticulous Dr. Samira Mohan, Fiona Dourif as the ankle-monitored Dr. Cassie McKay, Taylor Dearden as the compassionate Dr. Melissa King, Isa Briones as the abrasive Dr. Trinity Santos, Gerran Howell as the body fluid magnet med student Dr. Dennis Whitaker, Shabana Azeez as Dr. Victoria Javadi, the med student with everything to prove, and Katherine LaNasa as Dr. Robby’s right hand woman Nurse Dana Evans.

These faces made up the first season, which focused on the hospital’s day shift employees, and season 2 may highlight those on the night shift (including Shawn Hatosy as Dr. Robby’s counterpart Dr. Jack Abbott, Ken Kirby as senior attending Dr. John Shen, and Ayesha Harris as Dr. Parker Ellis, a night shift resident whom we saw at the tail-end of season 1). Series creator R. Scott Gemmill told TVLine that the writers “have a surprise” for Dr. Abbott next season and that new characters will cycle in as well, as “there’s always new people coming in and out of the hospital.”

Max has not announced any additional cast updates yet, but Gemmill revealed that “the biggest driver of [the season 2 time jump is] Langdon,” meaning we’re likely to see familiar faces in the sophomore season. He also confirmed that the time jump will aid Nurse Evans’s return to the ER: “If next season were to take place the next day or the next week, you wouldn’t see Dana,” he told TVLine. “When she comes back, she’s going to have a bit of an attitude adjustment, though. She’ll be even less tolerant of bullshit. She’s going to be much more protective of her flock.”

Dr. Langdon (Patrick Ball) and Nurse Dana Evans (Katherine Lanassa) have uncertain futures going into season 2. (Image credit: Warrick Page/Max)

What will 'The Pitt' season 2 be about?