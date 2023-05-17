Megan Fox Says She Has “Never, Ever” Loved Her Body

In a cover story interview for Sports Illustrated’s 2023 swimsuit edition, Megan Fox opened up about body image issues, revealing she has “never, ever” loved her body and that she suffers from body dysmorphia, per Us Weekly .

“I don’t ever see myself the way other people see me,” Fox said. “There is never a point in my life where I loved my body, never, ever.”

Fox said she had an “awareness” of her body ever since she was a little girl, and obsessed over fitting a certain body image: “It definitely wasn’t environmental because I grew up in a very religious environment where bodies weren’t even, like, acknowledged,” she said. “The journey of, like, loving myself is going to be never ending, I think.”

(Image credit: Getty)

This isn’t the first time Fox has been candid about her body image issues. In a joint interview with then-boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly in British GQ Style back in October 2021, she said “I have a lot of deep insecurities. I think I had either put myself in, or allowed other people to put me in, this weird box that didn’t quite fit me, where I hadn’t lived my own life as myself for a really long time—the parts of me that were always eccentric or strange and didn’t belong within my own family unit or within Hollywood.”

Fox is one of four cover stars this year for Sports Illustrated’s iconic swimsuit edition, joining Kim Petras, Brooks Nader, and Martha Stewart.