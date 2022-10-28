Meghan Markle's Podcast Episodes Are "Engineered" to "Hit the Headlines," Expert Says

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Meghan Markle's Archetypes podcast releases a new episode on Spotify every week.
Though the conversations she has with her guests each week are fascinating and necessary dissections of the unfair labels so often placed on women, what most draws people's—and media outlets'—attention is the small glimpses into her life behind the scenes that the Duchess of Sussex subtly offers.
For body language expert Judi James, this is a smart and deliberate move on her part.
"Meghan’s life story seems to be dropped in many parts each week on her podcasts," James told Express.
"Each one that comes out seems engineered to reveal some new detail or fact of her life and it is those 'reveals' that seem to hit the headlines even more than the points she is discussing.
"They also seem to promote the feeling that we are being invited to get to know her piece by piece, like a huge jigsaw puzzle."
James looked into the newest example of this phenomenon: the duchess' latest episode, featuring Issa Rae and Ziwe.
"With this podcast we get three key Meghan reveals or glimpses, although these ones are much lighter on the tears and sadness over her own suffering and pain and either more upbeat and positive or more suitable for the gossip mags," James commented.
Notably, the expert thought that the story Markle told about reading a book while in bed with her husband Prince Harry was a significant one.
"This is possibly the first time a U.K. audience has ever been given any glimpse of any royal and their bedtime habits since Michael Fagan broke into the late Queen’s bedchamber and she was there alone," James asserted.
(You may remember this particular historical storyline from season 4 of The Crown. If you haven't seen it, I highly recommend.)
Basically, if you want to know more about the duchess' life, keep tuning in to Archetypes every Tuesday.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
