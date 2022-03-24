Meghan Markle’s New Podcast Will Address Stereotypes Against Women
The Duchess will host “uncensored conversations” with historians and experts for her debut series 'Archetypes.'
Meghan Markle is officially a podcast host! The Duchess of Sussex’s first podcast series is underway, and a newly-released teaser for her forthcoming show promises to tackle women’s issues head on.
Archetypes, which is the first series under her and Prince Harry’s production company, Archewell Audio, aims to “dissect, explore, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back,” focusing on gender-based stereotypes and their origins. And how clever is that name?
The one-minute audio teaser packs a punch, opening with a series of sexist remarks (“Do you have the word ’skanky’ in America?” and “I was waiting for you to smile at the compliments, but you didn’t”), which the Duchess goes on to describe as “how the media reflects women back to us.” They’re the sort of comments women receive regularly, but the Duchess is digging deeper to reveal their sinister history. She goes on to ask: “Where do these stereotypes come from? And how do they keep showing up and defining our lives?”
The Duchess is no stranger to this sort of scrutiny—public attacks made against her often target her race and gender—and she’s not shying away from difficult conversations. Bringing in historians, experts, and other special guests who are well versed in a variety of subjects, Meghan will discuss an array of hot-button topics on each episode.
For fans of the Sussexes, this news is cause for celebration. The podcast launch comes over a year after Archewell Audio announced their exclusive, multimillion dollar deal with Spotify, and the ~radio silence~ led fans to wonder if a podcast was really ever coming. Then, earlier this year, Meghan and Harry were urged by fans to reconsider their deal following claims of COVID-19 misinformation on the platform, and the prospect of a new series was once again threatened. While the Duke and Duchess did respond—they urged Spotify to address issues of misinformation—they ultimately chose to maintain their deal.
An official release date for Archetypes has yet to be revealed.
Lucia Tonelli is the Social Media Editor at Marie Claire, where she oversees and creates content across the magazine’s social platforms. When she’s not sleuthing the internet, she can be found tending to her sourdough starter or placing bids on vintage furniture she doesn’t need. Prior to Marie Claire, Lucia held positions at Town & Country and ELLE Decor.
-
Betsy Beers Is Bridgerton's Best Kept Secret
Half of the Shondaland dream team, the woman whose work brings 'Bridgerton' to life, is one of the most influential producers in Hollywood. And she’s ready for everyone to know it.
By Jessica M. Goldstein
-
The Most Underrated Films Ever
Don't overlook these hidden gems.
By Megan DiTrolio
-
Brighten Your Day With a Colorful Crochet Hat
Quirky and a bit kitschy, these crochet hats will add instant cool to any outfit.
By Sara Holzman
-
Prince Louis and Prince William Were Spotted Walking Their Puppy in Kensington Gardens
Argh, so cute.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton's Pink Lamé Ball Gown in Belize Is the Stuff of Dreams
A complete vision.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Wore a Swishy Sundress During the Cambridges' Visit to Belize
I can practically feel the sunshine.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Queen Found Her Kids' Divorces "Deeply Upsetting," Royal Author Says
"Three out of four!"
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton's 40th Birthday Portrait Is Similar to a New Princess Diana Portrait—Here's Why
It probably wasn't deliberate.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Why Princess Diana Chose "Edgy, Counter-Culture" Photographer David Bailey to Take Her Formal Portrait
It was a break from tradition... and also not.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
How the Duchess of Cambridge Uses Photography and Social Media to Show the Royal Family as a "Relatable Unit"
According to Kensington Palace curator Claudia Acott Williams.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Behaved in a Similar Way to Princess Diana in Early Days as a Duchess, Meghan Markle Always Showed Confidence: Body Language Expert
The Duchess of Cambridge has gained in confidence.
By Iris Goldsztajn