Melissa Joan Hart Says She “Still To This Day” Feels “Really Guilty” About Taking Britney Spears to Her First Club When Spears Was Still Underage

Melissa Joan Hart is the star of Clarissa Explains It All, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, and Britney Spears’ music video for “(You Drive Me) Crazy” (and the film Drive Me Crazy, too). And of Spears, Hart said, per Entertainment Weekly , that she feels “really guilty” for an incident involving the performer from around that time—taking Spears to her first club.

Hart and Spears first became friends after that music video shoot, when Hart was 23 and Spears just 17. “Britney and I got to do a lot of press together,” Hart said. “And we had a lot of fun together during this time. I saw that she was just surrounded by people, never able to break free. And I was like, ‘Hey, want to come?’”

Hart and Spears at the 1999 premiere of "Drive Me Crazy." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hart said she didn’t think anything of it, because she “would go to a club every night,” adding “I love dancing and I loved going out, but I also knew to be responsible and, like, when to stop.”

Of Spears—who, as mentioned before, wasn’t yet 18—“She was underage and young and—but I [was] just like, ‘Let’s go out. We’re just gonna go out and have some fun,’” Hart said. “And, yeah—and I feel really guilty about that still to this day because I should have known better, being a big sister.”

The two bonded, despite a six-year age difference, after meeting on the set of Spears' music video for "(You Drive Me) Crazy." (Image credit: Getty Images)

As Entertainment Weekly writes, “As documented persistently in the tabloids, Spears struggled with partying in the early 2000s.” (Not to suggest this was Hart’s fault at all, by the way.) Hart and Spears drifted apart over the years, but Hart said she did make contact with her recently: “I saw her when she was doing her Vegas residency a few years back, but she was doing her show, so, you know, it was a quick hello backstage and that was it,” she said.

Spears also guest starred on Hart's show "Sabrina the Teenage Witch." (Image credit: Alamy)

Hart said she regrets to this day taking Spears to her first club, when Spears was just 17. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spears’ first night at a club at 17 years old wasn’t her first exposure to alcohol, though. As she detailed in her memoir The Woman In Me (released last October), Spears drank with her mother, Lynne, at a young age, as early as the eighth grade: “I loved that I was able to drink with my mom every now and then,” Spears wrote. “The way we drank was nothing like how my father did it. When he drank, he grew more depressed and shut down. We became happier, more alive and adventurous.”