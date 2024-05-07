Miss USA Noelia Voigt Relinquishes Her Title In What She Calls a “Very Tough Decision”

Citing her mental health, Miss USA 2023 Noelia Voigt—who is currently in the midst of her reign—announced yesterday that she was resigning from her role , writing that it was a “very tough decision” to choose to walk away.

In a vulnerable social media post , Voigt wrote “I realize this may come as a large shock to many,” adding “Never compromise your physical and mental well-being. Our health is our wealth.”

A post shared by Noelia Voigt (@noeliavoigt) A photo posted by on

She also wrote “In life, I strongly value the importance of making decisions that feel best for you and your mental health. My journey as Miss USA has been incredibly meaningful, representing Utah with pride, and later the USA at Miss Universe. Sadly, I have made the very tough decision to resign from the title of Miss USA 2023.” She added “I am grateful for the love and support of the fans, old and new, my family, my friends, my coaches, my former state and local directors, and my darling beloved Miss Teen USA, UmaSofia [Srivastava].”

She then went on to reflect on her accomplishments during her reign as Miss USA, which included making “lifelong friendships and connections” she wrote she’s “forever grateful” for.

Voigt was crowned during the 72nd Miss USA competition last September in Reno, Nevada. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Every time someone asked me what my favorite part of being Miss USA was, I would always share with them how much I loved getting to work with Smile Train, being a fervent advocate for anti-bullying, dating violence awareness and prevention, immigration rights and reform, and shedding light on my roots as the first Venezuelan-American woman to win Miss USA,” Voigt continued. “Never could I have imagined the journey that my childhood dream would take me on. Constant and consistent hard work and dedication all lead me to where I am today, and I hope that over the last seven years of competing in pageantry and sharing my journey with you all is something that inspires you to never give up on your dreams, whatever they may be.”

In November, Voigt represented the United States at the Miss Universe pageant in El Salvador. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As her post concluded, she wrote that she hopes to “continue to inspire others to remain steadfast, prioritize your mental health, advocate for yourself and others by using your voice, and never be afraid of what the future holds, even if it feels uncertain. How I wish I could hug all of you. I love you all with all of my heart and always will. Peace and love, always.”

Following Voigt’s announcement, the Miss USA Organization thanked her for her service, and said they “respect and support Noelia’s decision to step down from her duties.” In a statement, the organization continued, saying that “The well-being of our titleholders is a top priority, and we understand her need to prioritize herself at this time.” As for the Miss USA title itself, “We are currently reviewing plans for the transition of responsibilities to a successor, and we will soon announce the crowning of the new Miss USA.”

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Miss USA organization said it supported Voigt's decision, and that her successor would be determined soon. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Voigt—a childhood cancer survivor—was first runner-up in the Miss Utah pageant three times before winning the title and advancing to the national competition. Despite not winning the state title three times, Voigt told People that she “always walked away with something valuable”: “It would’ve been very easy for anybody to get first runner-up three times and just say, ‘Oh, I’m done. I can’t do this anymore,’” she said. “But for me, it wasn’t that way. I knew I had to keep pushing forward and keep pushing through.”

Voigt said she was resigning to support her mental health. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Voigt was crowned Miss USA in Reno, Nevada last September and competed at the Miss Universe pageant in El Salvador in November. According to her biography on the Miss USA website, Voigt is a former University of Alabama student and previously studied interior design with dreams of establishing her own design firm. She is also the author of a 2020 children’s book called Maddie the Brave, and has dreams of hosting a television show “where she gives back to families in need of a home makeover.”

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, you can text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected with a certified crisis counselor.