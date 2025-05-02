Meet the Future Queen of the Netherlands, Who Was Forced to Live in Hiding After Kidnapping Threats
The 21-year-old Princess of Orange, Catharina-Amalia, has overcome a scary period in her young life.
Growing up in the public spotlight is a struggle for many members of royal families, but the future queen of the Netherlands, Princess Catharina-Amalia, has faced more challenges than many of her contemporaries. While other future monarchs like Prince William and Princess Elisabeth of Belgium have been enable to enjoy relatively normal college experiences, the Princess of Orange had her world turned upside down in 2022.
Princess Catharina-Amalia, 21—more often called Princess Amalia—is the eldest daughter of King Willem Alexander and Queen Maxima, making her the heir to the Dutch throne. At just age nine, Princess Amalia became the Princess of Orange—the title given to the monarch's heir-apparent—when her grandmother, Queen Beatrix, abdicated in favor of Amalia's dad, King Willem Alexander.
The future queen has lived a relatively "normal" and private life with her two sisters Princess Alexia, 19, and Princess Ariane, 18, enjoying plenty of regal pursuits like horseback riding, tennis and playing the violin. She was even dubbed "the cocktail queen" after working a summer job at a beach bar.
But shortly after enrolling at the University of Amsterdam in 2022, the young royal faced a terrifying prospect. As the BBC reported at the time, "Princess Amalia - and the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte - are understood to have appeared in organised crime communications, which indicated they may become a target."
The princess was living in student housing at the time and was forced to move back home with her parents in The Hague. Understandably, it was a difficult time for the family, not only due to the kidnapping scare and increased security presence, but because Amalia was robbed of her university experience.
"No student life for her, like other students have. I'm very proud of her and how she keeps it all going," Queen Maxima said in a candid interview with Dutch news outlet AD (via Hello!) ‘It makes me a bit emotional. It's not nice to see your child live like that. She can go to university, but that's it."
In April 2024, it was revealed that Amalia had actually been secretly living in Spain and studied in Madrid for more than a year. "In the Spanish capital, she had more freedom of movement," Dutch outlet NOS reported, noting that the princess "was having a very hard time" in the Netherlands. "I miss normal life, the life of a student," she said in a 2023 interview, via NOS. "Walking through the streets, being able to go to a store."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Princess Amalia returned to Amsterdam in 2024 to finish her education at the university, where she's studying politics, psychology, law, and economics. Per NOS, "the threat has not disappeared, but she can live and study in the Netherlands again" thanks to unknown "measures" that were taken.
On April 7, 2025, Amalia returned to Madrid to dedicate a special tulip garden she gifted to the city. "Madrid is like a second home to me, especially in a time that was difficult in the Netherlands," she said at the event, via Tatler. "In this very Dutch way, I want to thank everyone who took care of my safety and well-being in Madrid."
Now Princess Amalia has been able to settle back into her studies and life in Amsterdam—she's pursuing a degree in politics, psychology, law and economics—as well as the occasional royal duty. On April 26, the poised princess joined her parents and sister Alexia for King's Day festivities honoring King Willem-Alexander's birthday, and earlier in the month, she donned a diamond tiara for a state visit from the Sultan of Oman.
Amalia has proven to be a thoroughly modern princess, turning down her $1.8 million annual income until she becomes a full-time working royal and praising the benefits of therapy. "If I need it, I'll make an appointment...talking to a professional every now and then is quite normal," she said in her authorized biography, via the BBC.
Although it will likely be decades before Princess Amalia takes the throne, the Netherlands does have a history of abdication, unlike Britain—her father was just 46 when Queen Beatrix abdicated in his favor. But whenever the Princess of Orange's time comes, the crown appears to be in more than capable hands.
"If I can avoid a bad situation through diplomacy, then I have made the world a little bit better, I'm happy," she said.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Jennifer Lawrence's Toe Ring Sandals Are the Foot Flaunting Trend of the Summer
She's currently on a break from her beloved sneaker collection.
-
Megan Thee Stallion's New Hair Has Entered the Chat—Is This a Met Gala Tease?
She never misses.
-
Here's Where Netflix's 'The Four Seasons' Was Filmed So You Can Plan Your Future Friend Trips Accordingly
We're getting serious vacation envy from Tina Fey's latest comedy.
-
The Future Queen of the Netherlands Wore The Same Tiara She Used to Play Dress-Up in as a Child to Glittering State Banquet
It was a full-circle moment for Princess Catharina-Amalia, who admits, "I love tiaras."
-
Six European Royals Wore a Tiara on the Same Day During Two Dazzling Events
Let's call it the tiara bowl.
-
The Dutch Royal Family Shared New Pictures of Princess Catharina-Amalia to Celebrate Her 21st Birthday
The future Queen of the Netherlands perfected the casual chic look for this photoshoot.
-
Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands—Who Will One Day Be Queen—Is Preparing for a Major Royal Milestone This Month
It will occur just as a show similar to Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ premieres about her mother, Queen Maxima.
-
When It Comes to Royal Families Around the World, the Future is Female
The world is about to lose its last queen regnant in Queen Margrethe—but the next generation of monarchs is overwhelmingly female.
-
Brigitte Macron’s Jaw Dropped When She Saw Queen Máxima of the Netherlands’ Gown at an Exhibition in Paris Last Night
Their husbands, French president Emmanuel Macron and King Willem-Alexander, were not present for this apparent girls’ night out.