Kylie Minogue

Though the international superstar has achieved unheard of success with her music, motherhood isn't something she's sure is in the stars for her. "Of course I wonder what that would be like but, your destiny is your destiny and I can’t imagine, if by some miracle I got pregnant…at this point in my life, I wonder, could I even manage that?" she told The Sunday Times. "It would be a lie to say there’s not a bit of sadness there, but I don’t get caught up in it."

However, Minogue is open to raising her significant other's children: "There’s a high probability, if/when I meet someone, that they will have children anyway. So I could imagine being a stepmum."