image
Today's Top Stories
1
16 Grown-Up Ways to Wear a Crop Top
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Pose With Their Newborn Son
2
See Every Single Photo of the New Royal Baby
image
3
Our 5 Favorite Cavas for Summer
image
4
The Best New Sephora Launches in May
image
5
All the Best Looks from the Met Gala After-Party

George Clooney Shares Sweet, Intimate Details About Home Life with Amal

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Getty Images
    • No surprise—the dad is over the moon about his "brilliant" wife and "knucklehead" kids.

        George Clooney's been making the rounds promoting his new Hulu miniseries Catch-22 (yes, based on the same book you probably had to read in high school). He's been taking the opportunity to swoon over his gorgeous wife Amal Clooney, and give an intimate look at what his life at home is like with their two children. And the details are so so cute that I can hardly stand it.

        In an exclusive to Entertainment Tonight, George said he was as unlike his character—an angry general—as it's possible to be. "I'm not mad at anything. I got a brilliant, beautiful wife, I got two knuckleheads for kids, life's great." He added that his kids were doing well.

        "They're good. They're fat! To keep 'em quiet, you just feed 'em," he laughed. (George as proud dad scrambling to feed his almost two-year-olds—an amazing image.)

        He also laughed at the fact that Baby Sussex now shares a birthday with him. "It was a little irritating, because that kid really is stealing my thunder! This was my day! I was sharing it already with Orson Welles and Sigmund Freud!'

        Speaking to NBC News / NBC’S TODAY earlier on Tuesday, he gave a little more detail on his two children:

        They're not terrible twos. They're good kids. They're happy kids. They laugh a lot. They do pranks already. Put peanut butter on their shoes, so that it looks like poo-poo on their shoes and stuff, and they think that's funny…they really come out with the personalities that they're born with…they're just completely different personalities and they're fun and smart and I mean, they already can—you know, do all their ABCs in Italian and in English and I can't do that in English.

        He spoke about Amal, too, and all the amazing things she's doing. "She's...taking I.S.I.S. to court for the first time anybody's taking I.S.I.S. to court…she's working on trying to get the Reuters journalists out of Myanmar. She's doing all that, and she's also an incredible mom. Like an incredible mom. And a pretty great wife too. So I feel like I hit the jackpot."

        Here's a full look at the happy couple at last night's premiere:

        image
        Getty Images

        Couple goals, forever and ever.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        SUBSCRIBE HERE

        Related Stories
        image
        Amal Clooney Just Accepted a Major UN Award
        image
        Will Amal and George Clooney Be Royal Godparents?
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Cocktails Watching Kim Get into Her Met Gala Corset Is Wild
        image Every Clue About Who Wins 'The Bachelorette'
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        BRITAIN-ROYALS-BABY Prince Philip Met Baby Sussex Before the Queen
        The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit North Wales Duchess Kate Stuns in Red in Wales
        The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Pose With Their Newborn Son
        See Every Single Photo of the New Royal Baby
        Tribeca TV: Younger - 2019 Tribeca Film Festival Hilary Duff Makes Supportive Breastfeeding Post
        image
        16 Actors Who Just Look Better Bald
        image Is Luke P. a 'Bachelorette' Frontrunner?
        image Hannah B's 'Bachelorette' Season Now Has Bios
        image Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx Attend First Big Event