While he's been promoting his Catch-22 miniseries, George Clooney has given some insight on his life with Amal Clooney and nearly two-year-old twins.

No surprise—the dad is over the moon about his "brilliant" wife and "knucklehead" kids.

George Clooney's been making the rounds promoting his new Hulu miniseries Catch-22 (yes, based on the same book you probably had to read in high school). He's been taking the opportunity to swoon over his gorgeous wife Amal Clooney, and give an intimate look at what his life at home is like with their two children. And the details are so so cute that I can hardly stand it.

In an exclusive to Entertainment Tonight, George said he was as unlike his character—an angry general—as it's possible to be. "I'm not mad at anything. I got a brilliant, beautiful wife, I got two knuckleheads for kids, life's great." He added that his kids were doing well.

"They're good. They're fat! To keep 'em quiet, you just feed 'em," he laughed. (George as proud dad scrambling to feed his almost two-year-olds—an amazing image.)

He also laughed at the fact that Baby Sussex now shares a birthday with him. "It was a little irritating, because that kid really is stealing my thunder! This was my day! I was sharing it already with Orson Welles and Sigmund Freud!'

Speaking to NBC News / NBC’S TODAY earlier on Tuesday, he gave a little more detail on his two children:

They're not terrible twos. They're good kids. They're happy kids. They laugh a lot. They do pranks already. Put peanut butter on their shoes, so that it looks like poo-poo on their shoes and stuff, and they think that's funny…they really come out with the personalities that they're born with…they're just completely different personalities and they're fun and smart and I mean, they already can—you know, do all their ABCs in Italian and in English and I can't do that in English.

He spoke about Amal, too, and all the amazing things she's doing. "She's...taking I.S.I.S. to court for the first time anybody's taking I.S.I.S. to court…she's working on trying to get the Reuters journalists out of Myanmar. She's doing all that, and she's also an incredible mom. Like an incredible mom. And a pretty great wife too. So I feel like I hit the jackpot."

Here's a full look at the happy couple at last night's premiere:

Getty Images

Couple goals, forever and ever.

