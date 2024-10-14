Olivia Munn Shares Relatable Parenting Update as a New Mom of Two

Actress Olivia Munn is giving the most relatable parenting update, now that she's the proud mom of two.

Over the weekend, The Newsroom star shared a series of posts to her Instagram Stories, detailing what life is like as a parent to both a toddler and a newborn.

"This is proof that I made it through last night," Munn wrote on one post, as reported by People, which also featured a selfie of the tired-looking mom.

"Having a toddler and a newborn at the same time is not for the faint of heart," she added.

On Sept. 22, Munn announced that her and husband John Mulaney welcomed their second child, Méi June Mulaney, on Sept. 14 via surrogate.

"I had so many profound emotions about not being able to carry my daughter," she wrote in the touching caption. "When I first met our gestational surrogate we spoke mother to mother. She showed me so much grace and understanding, I knew I had found a real-life angel."

"Words cannot express my gratitude that she kept our baby safe for 9 months and made our dreams come true. I am so proud of my little plum, my little dragon for making the journey to be with us," Munn continued. "My heart has exploded."

Munn and Mulaney are now the proud parents of two children, 3-week-old daughter Méi and 2-year-old son Malcom.

In other Instagram post, Munn asked for some help figuring out how to use a hands-free baby wrap—something the mom of two said she wanted to master after having her son.

"OK, um, I know I'm doing this wrong, which is why I'm not letting her go," Munn tells the camera while holding her newborn daughter in a wrap in her arms. "But I have wanted to do one of these mom wraps since Malcom was a baby, but I could never figure it out...it's so difficult.

"If you don’t know what this is, it’s a big long cloth that you wrap around and it holds your baby tight to you and you can be hands free, but I just can’t figure it out," she added.

"This is wrong. This is not what it’s supposed to look like. Moms who can do this are queens—this is so difficult, it’s more difficult than origami. It's so crazy," she went on. "I don’t know how to do this. I have watched every YouTube, Instagram, TikTok. And moms will tell you, because they’ve told me, that it’s not difficult but it is—it’s so hard."

Munn asked fellow parents to "please tell me what to do" in the post's caption, and of course her fans and fellow moms came to the rescue.

"Get a ring sling! It will change your life," one fan wrote.

"I recently did a very slowed down video with my teeny tiny newborn if it's helpful," another commented.

Others simply offerer their solidarity and support.

"I never figured it out and my girl never liked being in it," one mom wrote.

"Ugh I just gave up and got the buckle one," comedian Whitney Cummings commented.

Celebrities, they're just like us!