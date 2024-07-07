Princess Kate Sends Surprise Message to Tennis Legend Andy Murray
"An incredible Wimbledon career comes to an end."
Kate Middleton isn't letting her ongoing cancer treatments stop her from cheering on British tennis legend Andy Murray from afar.
On Friday, July 6, the Princess of Wales shared a touching message on Kensington Palace's official Instagram page, thanking Murray for an astounding career at Wimbledon and beyond.
“An incredible Wimbledon career comes to an end,” the princess wrote in a message shared on the palace's official Instagram stories. “You should be so very proud @andymurray. On behalf of all of us, thank you! C.”
The tennis star played his final matches at the iconic and oldest tennis tournament in the world on Friday—after a montage of and tribute to his career played for the crowd, an emotional Murray addressed the end of his tennis era.
"It is hard because I would love to keep playing but I can't," he said, according to People. "Physically, it's just too tough now. All of the injuries have added up and like I said they haven't been insignificant."
In 2016, the Princess of Wales was appointed the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club by the late Queen Elizabeth, so Middleto has not only attended Wimbledon every year as part of her public-facing royal responsibilities but as an avid fan who deeply enjoys the game.
Usually, Kate Middleton would be seated in the Royal Box during matches and before presenting trophies to the tournament's winners as part of her patronage.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
This year, however, Middleton was absent from the games, due to her recent cancer diagnosis and ongoing treatments that have kept her out of the public eye for the better part of the year.
“We’re hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club’s patron, but her health and recovery is the priority," AELTC chair Debbie Jevans told Telegraph Sport in a recent interview prior to the start of the tournament. “We don’t know what we don’t know."
A post shared by Wimbledon (@wimbledon)
A photo posted by on
Middleton and Murray have also been close friends for some time—in 2023, the tennis great gave a non-verbal shoutout to Princess Kate after his match against Ryan Peniston, People reported at the time.
While the Princess of Wales was enjoying the match alongside tennis legend Roger Federer, Murray pointed to the pair while he addressed the crowd.
Murray and Middleton also joined forces when they made a surprise video call to young tennis athletes attending the Bond Primary School in South London, People also reported at the time.
It was one of the few things I was good at,” Murray said of his tennis career. “I did it because I enjoyed it—because I had fun.”
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
-
Jennifer Lopez is the Queen of Coastal Prep in a Knitted Ralph Lauren Sweater
A casual bike ride never looked so chic.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Secretly Donate Funds to Those Impacted By Hurricane Beryl
The Category 4 storm devastated parts of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
King Charles Appoints New U.K. Prime Minister For the Third Time in Less Than Two Years
Queen Elizabeth appointed 15 prime ministers during her 70-year reign.
By Danielle Campoamor Published