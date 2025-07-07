Carole and Michael Middleton Are Joined by a Surprising Royal Pal at Wimbledon

The Princess of Wales might not have made an appearance at Wimbledon 2025 just yet, but her parents Carole and Michael Middleton enjoyed a day in the royal box on Monday, July 7. The couple—who made a surprise cameo in Princess Kate's cancer update video last fall—have been instrumental in supporting their daughter through her cancer battle, and on Monday, they were greeted warmly by one of the Royal Family's hardest working members.

Birgitte, the Duchess of Gloucester, 79, is married to Queen Elizabeth's first cousin the Duke of Gloucester, and has long served as a full-time working royal taking on numerous charity engagements each year. Carole shared kisses with Birgitte as the duchess entered the royal box, with the two sharing a sweet interaction before taking their seats.

Carole, 70, wore a brown striped shirt dress by one of her daughter's favorite brands, Beulah London, with the mom of three choosing to wear the midi-length style without its included belt.

Carole Middleton and the Duchess of Gloucester shared kisses at Wimbledon on July 7. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The duo greeted each other in the royal box. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The duchess and the Middletons were also joined by tennis great Roger Federer (front left). (Image credit: Getty Images)

Carole wore a striped Beulah dress for her Wimbledon outing. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The tennis match marks the second royal appearance the Middletons have made in recent weeks. On June 18, Carole attended Royal Ascot, the same day the Princess of Wales pulled out of an appearance at the event.

Carole, joined by son James Middleton's wife, Alizée Thevenet, was pictured sharing laughs with The King and several of Kate's close friends in the royal box amid the princess's absence from the racing action. A "subdued" Prince William attended the event solo, riding in a carriage with The King and Queen Camilla.

Another member of the Middleton family made a rare public appearance over the weekend, with middle daughter Pippa, 41, attending the British Grand Prix—the first time she's been spotted at an event since 2024's Together at Christmas concert.