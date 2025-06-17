Royal Experts Share Kate Middleton’s Summer Plans—Including Attending One of Her Favorite Events

This year is looking very different for Princess Kate than the previous one. In March 2024, the Princess of Wales shared her cancer diagnosis after being noticeably absent from public life. She then underwent cancer treatment—she finished chemotherapy in September—and in January of this year, she announced that her cancer is in remission. The princess has started to attend more royal events again, and according to experts, there are some more big appearances to come—including one of her fave events!—and that she will also take some time to relax with her family this summer.

This month has already been a busier one for Kate. On June 14, she attended the Trooping the Colour parade with many other members of the British Royal Family. Royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith told People that Kate "projected the confidence of someone who has enthusiastically reconnected with her public duties."

Two days after Trooping the Colour, Kate went to the Order of the Garter service, which celebrates knights who are chosen for their public service and dates back to the 14th century.

According to the royal experts who spoke with People, one of the next upcoming public appearances from Kate is expected to be Wimbledon, which runs from June 30 to July 13. Kate has attended the tennis tournament many times over the years, and she serves as a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. People reports that the 43-year-old is also expected to be present at a state visit from French president Emmanuel Macron hosted by King Charles. The Guardian reports that the visit will be held July 8-10 and include a banquet at Windsor Castle.

Other than that, it sounds like there's a lot of family time and relaxation on Kate's calendar. A couple of sources mentioned her love of nature, and others said that she and her immediate family may also take a vacation to another part of the UK or abroad.

"She gets so much sustenance in nature, and she’s lucky to have homes in some of the most beautiful parts of Britain: in Norfolk and on the Windsor estate," Ailsa Anderson, a former spokesperson for Queen Elizabeth II told People. “She’ll be able to reenergize herself.” Chief Scout Dwayne Fields, who spent time with Kate during a trip to England's Lake District said, "She told me, 'During my recovery, I spent a lot of time in the outdoors, because that’s where I felt at peace.'"

So, Wimbledon, a fancy state dinner, and time in nature? Sounds like a pretty good summer.

