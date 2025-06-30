The Truly "Mortifying" Moment Kate Middleton Experienced at Wimbledon With Her Dad

Kate Middleton is a known fan of tennis, and is a regular fixture at Wimbledon each year. The Princess of Wales has often been photographed attending the famed tennis tournament with her family members, including father Michael Middleton. However, according to Princess Kate, she's experienced at least one embarrassing moment at Wimbledon, and her dad was to blame.

During an appearance in the 2017 BBC documentary Our Wimbledon, Princess Kate explained (via Hello! magazine), "My father is not going to appreciate this, but we were walking past Tim Henman and we had just seen [Pete] Sampras play." She continued, "My dad said very coolly, 'Hi Pete.' I was mortified!"

Of course, most people will likely be able to relate to Kate's embarrassment at something cringeworthy her dad said.

Kate Middleton at Wimbledon with her dad Michael on July 11, 2021. (Image credit: Getty Images/Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Royal fans were delighted when Princess Kate attended Wimbledon in 2024, amid her cancer treatment. A patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, the Princess of Wales decided to wear a bespoke purple Safiyaa dress for her appearance at 2024's tournament.

"Kate has a history of choosing clever, whimsical themes for her Wimbledon looks, and this was a new one," Bethan Holt, The Daily Telegraph's fashion director told People . "Wearing purple underlines how important that role is to her and why she chose this event to make her second public appearance of the year."

Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton at Wimbledon in 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Holt continued, "I think she looked glowing and radiant, and it was lovely to see her looking so relaxed."

Explaining why royal fans are so fascinated by Princess Kate, Holt noted, "She really is a kind of beacon of hope for many, but that also comes with a lot of pressure. On the flip side, she has a whole team of people helping her, and most people don't have the resources she has, but I do think just her presence can really lift people's mood."