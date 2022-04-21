The Queen Got Her Own Barbie for Her 96th Birthday and Jubilee
HBD Your Majesty!
Queen Elizabeth II turns ninety-six years old today, April 21.
As the royal Taurus reaches a milestone birthday, remains the oldest British monarch to ever reign, and celebrates a Jubilee year all at once, Mattel thought they'd mark the occasion in style—by creating a Queen Elizabeth Barbie, of course.
The doll retails for around $75 (you can get it from Target or Amazon if you're interested!), and represents the monarch in a white gown, a blue sash, and one of her iconic tiaras.
The Daily Mail's Rebecca English pointed out that the Barbie wasn't exactly made to the Queen's proportions, and instead follows the standard Barbie measurements, but hey, it's just a doll, right?
"We are honored to recognize Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and her 70 unprecedented years of service with a Barbie doll made in her likeness," said Lisa McKnight, Mattel's EVP and global head of Barbie and dolls. "The Queen is the perfect addition to the Barbie Tribute Collection, intended to honor women whose contributions have had a great impact. We’re proud to celebrate her historic milestone and encourage kids to learn more about her legacy."
Said Tribute Collection also features a doll representing Lucille Ball.
"Queen Elizabeth II’s reign has been one of extraordinary impact, holding a position that few women have," said historian and royal author Kate Williams.
"The longest reigning British monarch, and the first to reach a Platinum Jubilee, The Queen has dedicated herself to service and duty and seen the world change immeasurably.
"In 1952, when she came to the throne, women were not encouraged to work and politicians expressed doubts about a young female monarch—but she showed them wrong, proved herself an adept leader and diplomat.
"As Her Majesty celebrates this milestone Jubilee it is wonderful to see an iconic brand like Barbie share important historical female figures impact as leaders, creators and pioneers to new generations."
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
