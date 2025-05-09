A Hollywood Director Thought He Was Being Pranked When Queen Elizabeth Agreed to a "Great Joke" That Echoed Her Worst Fear
The name's Elizabeth. Queen Elizabeth.
When the Summer Olympics descended on London in 2012, it was a thrilling time not only for sports fans, but for royal watchers, too. Queen Elizabeth and her family made numerous appearances over the 16-day event—and royal equestrian Zara Tindall even won a medal—but the moment that probably sticks in your brain was a cameo that was never actually meant to happen. The late Queen famously participated in a James Bond sketch that played during the opening ceremony, and its Oscar-winning director, Danny Boyle, thought someone was playing a trick on him when he found out the monarch actually wanted to take part.
Originally, Boyle—who has worked on the likes of Slumdog Millionaire and 28 Days Later—thought he'd get an actress to play the part of The Queen, but needed Buckingham Palace's sign-off. "We wrote up this idea, the James Bond idea and we sent it into them," Boyle told the Jonathan Ross Show in 2013. "We were asking really for permission."
He added that his goal was to make sure the short film—which involved The Queen meeting James Bond (played by Daniel Craig) and later jumping out of a helicopter into the Olympic stadium—"wouldn't embarrass" the Royal Family. Boyle continued that he thought they "would get a double—a good double. We were thinking Helen Mirren."
To his shock, the palace "came back and said, 'We're delighted for you to do it and Her Majesty would like to be in it herself...She would like to play herself.'"
During filming, Boyle said Queen Elizabeth put him in his place by saying, "I've been at the dentist all morning so I'm not in a very good mood." There wasn't any actual dialogue planned for Her Majesty, so The Queen had the idea to speak on screen and came up with her lines herself.
Ironically, Queen Elizabeth's biggest fear in life was part of the sketch, as she was terrified of helicopters. However, since a stunt double played her role in that scene, the late Queen didn't have to step on board.
Author Tina Brown revealed the late Queen's reason for taking on the role in her book The Palace Papers (via the Daily Mail). "She thought it would be a great joke to amuse her grandchildren," Brown wrote.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
"Her only real concern was keeping it a secret until the moment she walked out in person after the 'leap' to take her place with Philip in the royal box," she continued. Judging by the looks on the Royal Family's faces, it seems like Queen Elizabeth's plan paid off.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
'Forever' Doesn't Have a Perfect Happy Ending—And It's All the Better For It
Mara Brock Akil's Netflix romance series does justice to Keisha and Justin in the difficult decision they have to make.
-
The Only Sane Character in A24's Bromance Movie 'Friendship' Is the Female Lead—and That's By Design
The comedy starring Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson seems to agree that there’s humor to be found in the male loneliness epidemic.
-
Allow Kaia Gerber and Mango to Curate Your Dream Wedding Guest Wardrobe
I'm practically drooling over these stunning dresses.
-
King Charles Reveals the Night When Queen Elizabeth "Conga-ed" Into Buckingham Palace And "Sang 'Til 2 a.m"
The King admitted that he didn't "have the energy" his mother did years ago.
-
How Queen Elizabeth Let Prince William "Rip Up" The Royal Rulebook for His Wedding to Kate Middleton
The late Queen broke protocol when her grandson was unhappy about one aspect of his big day.
-
Queen Elizabeth Once "Hid Behind a Bush" With Her Corgis to Avoid This "Viper" and Her Dictator Husband at Buckingham Palace
The late Queen found the dictator and his wife "so objectionable, so charmless, she had absolutely nothing to say to them."
-
Queen Elizabeth Was "Keen" For This Unsung Royal to "Take on a More Prominent Role"
Former royal butler Grant Harrold shared the "practical" decisions being made as King Charles ages.
-
Former Royal Butler Says Prince William and Princess Kate's "First Priority" Is "Very Different" Than Queen Elizabeth's Was
The Prince and Princess of Wales are changing the modern monarchy.
-
Staff Had "Never Seen Queen Elizabeth as Angry" as When Royal Visitor "From Hell" Brought a Dangerous Surprise Guest
The unwanted visitor caused an international incident.
-
Queen Elizabeth Gave the Perfect Response When Pope Francis Presented Her With Priceless Gifts for Prince George
The late pope spared no expense when it came to treating the infant prince in 2014.
-
Queen Elizabeth's Two-Ingredient Lunch Supposedly Helped Her Stay Healthy and Look Younger
The late monarch was "not a foodie," but kept her meals simple and fresh.