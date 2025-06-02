Why Queen Elizabeth II Called One Aspect of Her Coronation "Horrible"
The late monarch's coronation took place 72 years ago, on June 2, 1953.
On June 2, 1953, Queen Elizabeth II's coronation took place—72 years ago today. However, according to the monarch herself, not every aspect of the special day was perfect. Known for pranking tourists in Balmoral, expressing opinions about politicians, and delivering hilarious comebacks, Queen Elizabeth didn't censor herself when it came to reflecting on her coronation.
During the BBC's 2018 documentary The Coronation, Queen Elizabeth discussed the incredible event, including the moments she didn't enjoy very much. Arriving at Westminster Abbey in the Gold State Coach, Elizabeth looked incredibly regal; the reality was quite different, though. "Horrible," Queen Elizabeth said of the experience of riding in the carriage (via the Daily Mail). "It's not meant for traveling in at all. I mean, it's only sprung on leather. Not very comfortable."
Unfortunately, the late monarch spent rather a lot of time in the Gold State Coach on the day of her coronation, too. "Halfway around London," Elizabeth said during the documentary. "It can only go at a walking pace. The horses couldn't possibly go any faster. It's so heavy."
The Gold State Coach was built in 1762, after being designed by William Chambers and constructed by coachmaker Samuel Butler, via the Royal Collection Trust. Since 1831, the coach has been used at every coronation, including King Charles's on May 6, 2023.
The Gold State Coach was pulled by 8 grey gelding horses at the late Queen's coronation—they were named Cunningham, Tovey, Noah, Tedder, Eisenhower, Snow White, Tipperary, and McCreery, via Good Housekeeping. According to the Royal Collection Trust, Elizabeth's coronation day was "unseasonably cold and wet," so staff members allegedly "strapped a hot water bottle under the seat" to keep the new monarch warm. Unfortunately, the sweet gesture seemingly couldn't make up for how uncomfortable the Gold State Coach was.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
How Sardines Became Summer's Trendiest Catch
Tastemakers have been reeled in by novelty bags and tin-printed dresses.
-
White Tees & \201cCouch-Rot\201d Pants Are Crystal Anderson’s Chicest Combo
The maximalist fashion enthusiast is getting back to basics.
-
A "Lonely" Princess Diana Thanked One Unexpected Person for "Cereal" After Royal Wedding
Julien's Auctions tells 'Marie Claire' that an extraordinary letter is up for sale in the "biggest Diana auction ever."
-
Princess Kate "Divides Her Time Meticulously" Between Raising Her Kids and Supporting Prince William in His Role as Heir to the Throne
"Her emphasis on a ruthless discipline...has helped her."
-
King Charles Is Reportedly "Livid" and "Devastated" That a Controversial Boxing Day Tradition Might Be Canceled
A member of staff has apparently been fired as a result.
-
Queen Elizabeth Once Gave Some Very Blunt, "Matter of Fact" Parenting Advice About Raising Children in the "Public Eye"
New Zealand's former prime minister, Jacinda Arden, reflected on the unexpected comments.
-
Palace Aide Issues King Charles Cancer Update, Says He's Trying to Keep Life "As Normal as Possible"
"As everybody knows he is driven by duty, so he just gets on with it."
-
King Charles Talked a "Daunted" Prince William Out of One Decision That Could Have Changed the Monarchy Forever
William nearly made a huge move in his twenties.
-
Queen Camilla Must Face This Common "Fear" During Royal Tour of Canada With King Charles, Per Former Butler
Royals: Just like us.
-
How Prince William Is "Putting Family First" in His "Quiet" Approach to Future Kingship Role
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are at the center of everything William does.
-
Prince George Finds a New Royal Twin in an Unexpected Relative, as Fans Celebrate the Family Resemblance
"Those genes knew what they were doing."