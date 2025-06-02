On June 2, 1953, Queen Elizabeth II's coronation took place—72 years ago today. However, according to the monarch herself, not every aspect of the special day was perfect. Known for pranking tourists in Balmoral, expressing opinions about politicians, and delivering hilarious comebacks, Queen Elizabeth didn't censor herself when it came to reflecting on her coronation.

During the BBC's 2018 documentary The Coronation, Queen Elizabeth discussed the incredible event, including the moments she didn't enjoy very much. Arriving at Westminster Abbey in the Gold State Coach, Elizabeth looked incredibly regal; the reality was quite different, though. "Horrible," Queen Elizabeth said of the experience of riding in the carriage (via the Daily Mail). "It's not meant for traveling in at all. I mean, it's only sprung on leather. Not very comfortable."

Unfortunately, the late monarch spent rather a lot of time in the Gold State Coach on the day of her coronation, too. "Halfway around London," Elizabeth said during the documentary. "It can only go at a walking pace. The horses couldn't possibly go any faster. It's so heavy."

Queen Elizabeth arriving at her coronation in the Gold State Coach. (Image credit: Getty Images/Fox Photos/Bettmann)

The Gold State Coach was built in 1762, after being designed by William Chambers and constructed by coachmaker Samuel Butler, via the Royal Collection Trust. Since 1831, the coach has been used at every coronation, including King Charles's on May 6, 2023.

Queen Elizabeth in the Gold State Coach on June 2, 1953. (Image credit: Getty Images/Fox Photos/Bettmann)

The Gold State Coach was pulled by 8 grey gelding horses at the late Queen's coronation—they were named Cunningham, Tovey, Noah, Tedder, Eisenhower, Snow White, Tipperary, and McCreery, via Good Housekeeping. According to the Royal Collection Trust, Elizabeth's coronation day was "unseasonably cold and wet," so staff members allegedly "strapped a hot water bottle under the seat" to keep the new monarch warm. Unfortunately, the sweet gesture seemingly couldn't make up for how uncomfortable the Gold State Coach was.