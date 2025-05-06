May 6 marks two years since the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla, and on Tuesday, Their Majesties finally unveiled their official coronation portraits. While the incredibly detailed paintings were the focus of the day, Queen Camilla's dazzling diamond brooch quietly stole the show—and honored her late mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth, at the same time.

Queen Camilla looked elegant in a red wool crepe dress by Fiona Clare and gray suede heels as she arrived with The King at the National Gallery. But it was her historic brooch that made the outfit. The Queen wore the Raspberry Pip Brooch, which jewelry expert Maxwell Stone of Steven Stone Jewelers noted was a "cherished" piece from Queen Elizabeth's collection.

The brooch is reported to be at least 144 years old and is said to have been "a wedding gift to Queen Elizabeth II's grandmother, the Countess of Strathmore, in 1881." And although it was owned by the late Queen, Queen Camilla— who first showed off the piece on Christmas Day 2023—was the first person to wear the Georgian cross-shaped brooch in decades.

Queen Camilla's brooch features clear and what are reported to be pale yellow diamond stones. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Camilla wore the brooch to unveil her official coronation portrait on May 6. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The King and Queen posed in front of their new portraits at the National Gallery. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Camilla pulled the curtain on her portrait. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although there's not much information about the brooch, blogger The Crown Chronicles noted historic newspaper clippings share the Countess of Strathmore passed down "my yellow diamond cross" to her daughter, who went on to become the Queen Mother. "I’d estimate the brooch to be worth around £40,000 ($53,452)," Stone said.

As for the portrait unveiling, The King chose to be painted by Peter Kuhfeld and Queen Camilla selected artist Paul S. Benney for her incredibly realistic portrait. Fans weighed in on the artwork on the Royal Family's Instagram account—and they couldn't get over Queen Camilla's lifelike painting.

"I think the Queen won this one - her portrait is stunning! x," one fan wrote, while another added, "Beautiful paintings. In my opinion, the Queen’s painting almost looks a photograph and speaks to me more than the King’s portrait.❤️"