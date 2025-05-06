Queen Camilla Honored Queen Elizabeth With a Rare $53,000 Brooch During "Stunning" Coronation Anniversary Event
The heirloom piece made an appearance at an official coronation portrait unveiling on May 6.
May 6 marks two years since the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla, and on Tuesday, Their Majesties finally unveiled their official coronation portraits. While the incredibly detailed paintings were the focus of the day, Queen Camilla's dazzling diamond brooch quietly stole the show—and honored her late mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth, at the same time.
Queen Camilla looked elegant in a red wool crepe dress by Fiona Clare and gray suede heels as she arrived with The King at the National Gallery. But it was her historic brooch that made the outfit. The Queen wore the Raspberry Pip Brooch, which jewelry expert Maxwell Stone of Steven Stone Jewelers noted was a "cherished" piece from Queen Elizabeth's collection.
The brooch is reported to be at least 144 years old and is said to have been "a wedding gift to Queen Elizabeth II's grandmother, the Countess of Strathmore, in 1881." And although it was owned by the late Queen, Queen Camilla— who first showed off the piece on Christmas Day 2023—was the first person to wear the Georgian cross-shaped brooch in decades.
Although there's not much information about the brooch, blogger The Crown Chronicles noted historic newspaper clippings share the Countess of Strathmore passed down "my yellow diamond cross" to her daughter, who went on to become the Queen Mother. "I’d estimate the brooch to be worth around £40,000 ($53,452)," Stone said.
As for the portrait unveiling, The King chose to be painted by Peter Kuhfeld and Queen Camilla selected artist Paul S. Benney for her incredibly realistic portrait. Fans weighed in on the artwork on the Royal Family's Instagram account—and they couldn't get over Queen Camilla's lifelike painting.
"I think the Queen won this one - her portrait is stunning! x," one fan wrote, while another added, "Beautiful paintings. In my opinion, the Queen’s painting almost looks a photograph and speaks to me more than the King’s portrait.❤️"
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
