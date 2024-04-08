How Does Rachel McAdams Feel About 'The Notebook: The Musical'?

The story is getting a new iteration on Broadway.

Rachel McAdams in Givenchy at the Gotham Awards
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Meghan De Maria
By Meghan De Maria
published

At the same time Rachel McAdams is making her Broadway debut, the movie that catapulted her to stardom is enjoying a second life on the Great White Way. McAdams is starring in the new play Mary Jane, while The Notebook: The Musical opened on Broadway in March.

The musical is inspired by Nicholas Sparks' 1996 novel, as was the 2004 movie starring McAdams and Ryan Gosling. And while McAdams isn't involved with the Broadway production of The Notebook, she's thrilled that it's made its way to the stage. "I can't wait to see it," McAdams told Broadway.com. "I think it's so exciting to see it take on a whole other life like this."

Still, some fans are (understandably!) confused about the two shows. McAdams shared that a friend's mom was seeing The Notebook: The Musical—and she thought she'd be seeing McAdams in that production. "A friend of mine, his mom was like, 'We're going to see Rachel on Broadway! And she's going to be singing and dancing!'" McAdams said. "He was like, 'Um, I don't know if you are… I don't think you have the right show.'"

Confusion aside, though, the actress couldn't be more excited about making her Broadway debut. "I'm having a hard time wrapping my head around it, to be perfectly honest," McAdams confessed to Broadway.com. "I pinch myself every day, and the little theater nerd in me is freaking out."

Meghan De Maria
Meghan De Maria
Celebrity News Writer

Meghan is a freelance news writer at Marie Claire. Her work has also ppeared in Bustle, Refinery29, Popsugar, and other outlets. When she isn't writing, Meghan runs a community for plus-size people in the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸