How Does Rachel McAdams Feel About 'The Notebook: The Musical'?

At the same time Rachel McAdams is making her Broadway debut, the movie that catapulted her to stardom is enjoying a second life on the Great White Way. McAdams is starring in the new play Mary Jane, while The Notebook: The Musical opened on Broadway in March.

The musical is inspired by Nicholas Sparks' 1996 novel, as was the 2004 movie starring McAdams and Ryan Gosling. And while McAdams isn't involved with the Broadway production of The Notebook, she's thrilled that it's made its way to the stage. "I can't wait to see it," McAdams told Broadway.com . "I think it's so exciting to see it take on a whole other life like this."

Still, some fans are (understandably!) confused about the two shows. McAdams shared that a friend's mom was seeing The Notebook: The Musical—and she thought she'd be seeing McAdams in that production. "A friend of mine, his mom was like, 'We're going to see Rachel on Broadway! And she's going to be singing and dancing!'" McAdams said. "He was like, 'Um, I don't know if you are… I don't think you have the right show.'"

Confusion aside, though, the actress couldn't be more excited about making her Broadway debut. "I'm having a hard time wrapping my head around it, to be perfectly honest," McAdams confessed to Broadway.com. "I pinch myself every day, and the little theater nerd in me is freaking out."