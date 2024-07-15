Rose McGowan Mourns "Our Big Sister" Shannen Doherty: "This Woman Fought to Live"

Rose McGowan has paid a stunning tribute to the life of Shannen Doherty following her tragic passing at the age of 53.

Writing about her late Charmed costar on Instagram alongside a photo montage, McGowan said, "Shannen Doherty had the heart of a lion."

She continued, "This woman fought to live. Shannen knew how to be a star because she was one since childhood. Her work ethic inspiring to the end."

Speaking of their friendship, McGowan wrote, "We laughed at dark forces who wanted us to hate each other, instead we chose love and respect. A soft-hearted badass as there ever was. A force of energy that will live forever in hearts.

"May angels and God carry her to the holy kingdom where she is healthy, young and wild forever. Rest now warrior, we will never forget you dear sister"

A post shared by Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) A photo posted by on

McGowan responded to many of the comments of condolence she received, among other things referring to Doherty as "our big sister"

She also shared, "I can’t stop crying."

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Beverly Hills 90210 actress sadly passed away on Saturday, after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Publicist Leslie Sloane told Us Weekly on Sunday, "It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease."

The statement continued, "The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace."

McGowan and Doherty didn't overlap on the series Charmed, with the former (Paige Halliwell) taking over for the latter (Prue Halliwell) as the third witch sister alongside Alyssa Milano (Phoebe Halliwell) and Holly Marie Combs (Piper Halliwell).

Milano also paid tribute to Doherty in a statement to Us Weekly. "It’s no secret that Shannen and I had a complicated relationship, but at its core was someone I deeply respected and was in awe of," the activist said. "She was a talented actress, beloved by many and the world is less without her. My condolences to all who loved her."

Doherty's 90210 costar Tori Spelling shared a photo of the two of them on her Instagram Stories, along with a string of broken-heart emojis and the words, "I don't have outward words yet...but we knew and that's what matters"

Tori Spelling pays tribute to her Beverly Hills 90210 costar on Instagram. (Image credit: Courtesy of Tori Spelling / Instagram)

Fellow 90210 actor Jason Priestley wrote on Instagram, "Shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of my friend Shannen. She was a force of nature and I will miss her. Sending love and light to her family in this dark time."

A post shared by jason_priestley (@jason_priestley) A photo posted by on

Gabrielle Carteris wrote, "So young - so sad. May you RIP Shannen. I know Luke is there with open arms to love you." Carteris was referring to Luke Perry, who sadly passed away in 2019.

A post shared by Gabrielle Carteris (@gabriellecarteris) A photo posted by on

Jennie Garth wrote a lengthy tribute to Doherty, beginning with the words, "I am still processing my tremendous grief over the loss of my long time friend Shannen, the woman I have often described as one of the strongest people I have ever known."

She concluded, "My heart breaks for her family and Bowie and all the people who loved her."

A post shared by Jennie 💛 (@jenniegarth) A photo posted by on

Elsewhere, Olivia Munn also mourned Doherty on Instagram, detailing her "instant" bond with the actress over their shared breast cancer diagnosis. She wrote, "Fly so high, my friend."