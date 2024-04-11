Shannen Doherty, Holly Marie Combs and other stars from legendary witchy TV show Charmed are reuniting—and once again, there'll be one glaring absence.

E! News reports that Charmed alums will link up on stage at this year's 90s Con in Daytona Beach, Florida, taking place between Sept. 13 and 15.

Doherty (Prue) and Combs (Piper) will be joined by fellow witch sister Rose McGowan (Paige), as well as Brian Krause (Leo), Dorian Gregory (Darryl), and Jennifer Rhodes (Grams).

Sadly, Alyssa Milano will once again not be present at the event, amid what sounds like an ongoing feud between her and her fellow cast members—a feud which they have all spoken to publicly and in varying degrees over the years.

In December, Combs appeared to insinuate during an appearance on Doherty's podcast that the latter's character being killed off wasn't because she quit, but because tensions with Milano had reached boiling point.

Combs recalled speaking to a producer about the decision, since she was so angry about it. "He said, 'We’ve been backed into this corner—we’re basically in this position where it’s one or the other,'" she explained.

Doherty said on the podcast, "As you get older, you accept that a situation happened. Acceptance and moving on with your life does not equate to forgiveness. You just learn a lesson and look at somebody differently and move on."

Appearing at MegaCon in February, Milano expressed how sad she is that the feud is ongoing, that she's being blamed for it, and that it's ruining the show for its super fans.

"Do I wish we could all sit on a stage? Yeah, because again, this was like almost a quarter of a century ago," she said. "How is it possible to continue to hold on to that? And I've, you know, I think I've been very upfront and taken accountability for and apologized for whatever part I played in the situation. And I've been very forthcoming about that. And so I don't know how else to fix it."

Magic spell, perhaps? No, but in all seriousness, it definitely is very sad that the four witches don't get along to this day, and I hope they can build bridges in the near future.