Duchess Sophie Goes from Memorial Service Appropriate to Wimbledon Cool With a Simple Blazer Swap

Attending multiple events in one day—especially when they're polar opposite in tone—always presents a fashion dilemma. And if you're a member of the Royal Family, there's even more pressure to get it right. Fortunately, Duchess Sophie found a winning formula when she went from a memorial service at St. Paul's Cathedral to a Wimbledon match—and her solution comes in the form of a classic blazer.

The Duchess of Edinburgh joined husband Prince Edward on Monday, July 7 as they stood in for The King at a service honoring the 20th anniversary of the 7/7 terror attacks in London. Sophie dressed in a navy outfit for the somber occasion, choosing some old favorite pieces including a Proenza Schouler midi dress featuring a tiny white floral print.

She paired the dolman-sleeved dress with a navy seersucker Max Mara blazer and navy pumps, wearing her hair back in a neat ponytail.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are seen leaving a 7/7 memorial service at St. Paul's Cathedral. (Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Following the memorial, which honored the 52 people killed in the coordinated terror attacks on the London transport system, Sophie headed to a much different event—and that meant a fast wardrobe change.

The duchess swapped out her navy blazer for a crisp white jacket instead, wearing a tennis-appropriate blazer by Altuzarra that she's worn on numerous occasions. Duchess Sophie kept her accessories the same, wearing Chopard diamond earrings and a matching circular pendant, with the pieces—which she first wore to a Christmas 2024 church service—rumored to have been a gift from Prince Edward. However, the Duchess of Edinburgh did add one very Wimbledon-appropriate piece, shading her eyes with a pair of Cartier sunglasses she's owned for years.

Sophie made a quick change to attend a Wimbledon match. (Image credit: Getty Images)

King Frederik of Denmark joined Sophie and her assistant private secretary, Annabelle Galletley, at the match. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although the duchess's feet weren't visible in photos from Wimbledon, it wouldn't be surprising if she changed from her heels into a more laid-back option like one of her many pairs of Penelope Chilvers espadrilles—a look Pippa Middleton channeled during her recent appearance at the British Grand Prix.

Sophie was joined by King Frederik of Denmark and her assistant private secretary, Annabelle Galletley in the royal box. And while the duchess missed out on chatting with Carole and Michael Middleton, who attended another match on July 7, the duchess did spend time with the Duchess of Gloucester.