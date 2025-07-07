Ever since Kylie Jenner jetted to Saint Tropez last week, she's practically lived in swimsuits. From polka-dot bikinis to cut-out one-pieces, the A-lister is constantly outdoing herself, one Euro summer style at a time.

Once boyfriend Timothée Chalamet arrived on July 5, however, Jenner shed her sleek two-pieces for an onshore outfit worthy of any fashion girl's praise. At Pampelonne Beach, the 27-year-old was all smiles in a vintage striped mini dress, courtesy of Jean Paul Gaultier. Stylists Mackenzie and Alexandra Grandquist helped Jenner source the Sailor Cone Dress for the big reunion, which debuted in an early '90s collection.

The Khy founder's strapless micro-mini was especially rare as it merged two JPG codes: sailor stripes and the iconic cone bra. First, the dress's black-and-white stripes acted as the base for her dress's pointed cups. Then, criss-cross bandages intersected and stretched around the back to cinch her bodice.

Kylie Jenner met up with Timothée Chalamet in a vintage JPG dress. (Image credit: Backgrid)

In the can't-look-away accessories department, the leather black bag in Jenner's hand was close competition for Chalamet's baseball cap and bandana. The top-handle style mimicked the east-west bag trend, co-signed by Sydney Sweeney, Hailey Bieber, Ayo Edebiri, and more celebrities this summer.

On the footwear front, Jenner continued her flip-flop streak with her favorite Dune Sandals from The Row. (Maybe it's an homage to her boyfriend's acting credits—he's set to return to the third Dune installment's set any day now.) Earlier this week, she wore the same rubber slides with an archival Ralph Lauren set.

Two days prior, Jenner showcased another vintage find with her 393 million Instagram followers: the aforementioned polka-dot three-piece, circa Ralph Lauren Spring 2000. It featured a barely-there bikini top, cropped trousers, and even the matching tote. Gisele Bündchen was the first to wear it on the catwalk 25 years ago, but in Jenner's IG carousel, each staple appeared brand new.

Kylie posed in a vintage polka-dot set, courtesy of Ralph Lauren. (Image credit: @kyliejenner)

Albeit a more subtle take than Jennifer Garner's boat shoes, Jenner's striped dress still makes a strong case for a sailor-ish summer. She proved you can pull off maritime style without diving all the way into the fisherman aesthetic.

