Kylie Jenner Styles a Vintage Jean Paul Gaultier Sailor Dress for a Saint Tropez Reunion With Timothée Chalamet
It's a fashion girl's dream link-up.
Ever since Kylie Jenner jetted to Saint Tropez last week, she's practically lived in swimsuits. From polka-dot bikinis to cut-out one-pieces, the A-lister is constantly outdoing herself, one Euro summer style at a time.
Once boyfriend Timothée Chalamet arrived on July 5, however, Jenner shed her sleek two-pieces for an onshore outfit worthy of any fashion girl's praise. At Pampelonne Beach, the 27-year-old was all smiles in a vintage striped mini dress, courtesy of Jean Paul Gaultier. Stylists Mackenzie and Alexandra Grandquist helped Jenner source the Sailor Cone Dress for the big reunion, which debuted in an early '90s collection.
The Khy founder's strapless micro-mini was especially rare as it merged two JPG codes: sailor stripes and the iconic cone bra. First, the dress's black-and-white stripes acted as the base for her dress's pointed cups. Then, criss-cross bandages intersected and stretched around the back to cinch her bodice.
In the can't-look-away accessories department, the leather black bag in Jenner's hand was close competition for Chalamet's baseball cap and bandana. The top-handle style mimicked the east-west bag trend, co-signed by Sydney Sweeney, Hailey Bieber, Ayo Edebiri, and more celebrities this summer.
On the footwear front, Jenner continued her flip-flop streak with her favorite Dune Sandals from The Row. (Maybe it's an homage to her boyfriend's acting credits—he's set to return to the third Dune installment's set any day now.) Earlier this week, she wore the same rubber slides with an archival Ralph Lauren set.
Two days prior, Jenner showcased another vintage find with her 393 million Instagram followers: the aforementioned polka-dot three-piece, circa Ralph Lauren Spring 2000. It featured a barely-there bikini top, cropped trousers, and even the matching tote. Gisele Bündchen was the first to wear it on the catwalk 25 years ago, but in Jenner's IG carousel, each staple appeared brand new.
Albeit a more subtle take than Jennifer Garner's boat shoes, Jenner's striped dress still makes a strong case for a sailor-ish summer. She proved you can pull off maritime style without diving all the way into the fisherman aesthetic.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.