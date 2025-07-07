Kendall Jenner is entering week three of her Euro summer, but she isn't experiencing any fashion fatigue whatsoever. In fact, her Saint Tropez stop is bringing out the best styles in her suitcase, most notably, a Hailey Bieber-coded little black dress.

On July 5, the supermodel joined her sister, Kylie Jenner, and Timothée Chalamet at Pampelonne Beach, a few miles north of Saint Tropez. The older sister swapped itty-bitty bikinis for an equally-tiny LBD. Jenner's micro mini hugged her silhouette's every curve and stopped mid-thigh. Then, she covered her sleeveless shoulders with a striped scarf, which flowed cinematically behind her as she walked. The shawl was gray with white stripes, and in the sun, it appeared slightly sheer.

Kendall Jenner's LBD stole the show in Saint Tropez. (Image credit: Backgrid)

From there, a $920 The Row tote, the Emilie style in rust red raffia, acted as Jenner's beach bag. As her most summery style from the Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen-led label, it marked a boho detour from her sleek Margaux, Cecily, and Marlo leather pieces. Plus, it's still available to shop (unlike other Jenner-approved The Row handbags).

Jenner trekked through the Saint Tropez sand in her umpteenth pair of flip-flops. The V-shaped thongs bare a striking resemblance to Bieber's favorite slides: the $520 Leather Heeled Flip-Flops from Toteme. Similar to the Rhode founder's, Jenner's heels were slim, the straps leather, and the backs bare.

This summer, she's rotated between The Row's Dune and City Flop-Flops in various shades and finishes. However, she's yet to publicly give a heeled version a go. Perhaps they were a topic of conversation at Jenner's last Sushi Park dinner with Bieber.

At this point, a luxe LBD is a model off-duty must-have, but Jenner's had all the specific characteristics of a Bieber-approved mini. It was super short, sleeveless, and skin-tight.

In January of this year, Bieber wore a nearly-identical dress at dinner with Jenner. Bieber slipped on a stretchy mini with the same neck and hemline as her friend's latest look. She winterized it with an elongated leather trench coat, tights, and pointy pumps, all in black.

Hailey's LBD from January bared a striking resemblance to Jenner's vacation look. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Lucky for us, the Bieber-ish LBD is Jenner's easiest Euro summer set to style so far. All you need is a lightweight scarf, a raffia tote, and voilà : You're prepped for Saint Tropez (or the nearest beach).

