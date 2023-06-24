Andy Cohen Defends Meghan Markle, Says Rumors She Didn’t Interview Guests for ‘Archetypes’ Are “Insane”

Andy Cohen was a guest on Meghan Markle’s 12-episode “Archetypes” podcast and is coming to her defense, refuting rumors that Meghan didn’t actually interview her guests herself and pawned that work off on one of her staffers—only to come in later and record voiceovers to make it seem as if she was there. (Where do people come up with these fake stories, anyway?)

“Of course, I [spoke with Meghan], and she definitely [interviewed me],” he said to Us Weekly . “That’s an insane rumor. Her podcast is conversations with people. How would she not have? Of course she did.”

In addition to Cohen, Meghan had guests on the show that included luminaries like Mariah Carey, Mindy Kaling, and Serena Williams, a longtime friend of the duchess. Cohen said of Meghan that she was “quite well-researched,” “well-informed,” and “thoughtful.”

As part of their conversation, it was revealed that, in the early 2010s, Meghan was up for consideration to be a guest on Cohen’s show, Watch What Happens Live, but the show passed—a move Cohen called the “biggest blunder in the 13 years of the show.” (Not surprisingly, the invitation is now still very much open to Meghan if she wants to come on the program.)

Spotify ended its partnership with Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, earlier this month. The original deal was reported to be worth $20 million.