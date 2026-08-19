Duchess Sophie Recalls What Made Her Escape the Balmoral Dinner Table—And Why Prince Philip Laughed at Her Reaction
The Duchess of Edinburgh shared a rare inside story from the Scottish castle in a new BBC Radio interview.
Duchess Sophie has served as patron of England Hockey, the country’s national field hockey team, for the past two decades, and it seems nothing would stop her from watching the women win gold at the Olympics—even a formal dinner at Balmoral Castle.
Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live to mark a decade since the team’s exciting win, the Duchess of Edinburgh recalled the hilarious moment when Queen Elizabeth excused her from a meal in Scotland. The gold medal game during the 2016 Rio Olympics happened to be on during dinner, and Sophie had no choice but to stop watching and eat with Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the family.
“Actually, somebody who was helping at the table who’s an avid hockey fan kept on coming in and whispering the score to me,” she shared with a laugh. “I was twitching, and eventually Her Majesty sat there and said, ‘Oh, for goodness’ sake, just go!’”
The duchess said she “ran through to the library” to catch the rest of the game, sharing that Prince Philip—”who loved good sport” ended up joining her. “I think he was watching my reaction more than he was watching the television because I was literally living and breathing every moment,” Sophie shared.
Admitting that she was “leaping up and screaming and everything,” despite the drawing room being right next to the library, Duchess Sophie said she realized the late Queen had “come through and she was standing in the doorway watching.”
However, when the gold medal game went into penalties, Queen Elizabeth had to leave. “She couldn’t cope with pressure,” the duchess said. “She had to take herself away again. She couldn’t cope with it.”
England eventually won against the Netherlands, and Sophie said her reaction amused her late father-in-law. The duchess got so excited that she shared Prince Philip “was laughing at me,” explaining she was “in floods of tears, leaping up and down, screeching” over England’s win.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.