The King's Former Gardener Reveals What Changed During One "Panicked" Encounter After Charles Took the Throne

Prince Charles’s life took a dramatic turn when Queen Elizabeth died in 2022, and along with a whole new set of responsibilities as monarch, he gained a new title as King Charles III. Ahead of the fourth anniversary of the late Queen’s death next month, former royal gardener Jack Stooks reveals one run-in he had with The King shortly after his ascension that truly showed the monarch’s personality.

Speaking to CasinoHawks , Stooks recalls one incident at Highgrove House, where he served as head gardener for more than 20 years. “We had a call about a leak in the irrigation system,” he shares. “The King hates any sort of waste, and losing water like this is a big no-no, so the gardeners rushed to fix it.”

As he was in a bush attempting to fix the problem, Stooks heard someone walking towards him and was surprised to find The King. “I was a bit thrown, so I said ‘Good evening, Your Highness,’” Stooks shares. “However this was just after he had become King, so this was the wrong greeting.”

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King Charles and Highgrove gardener Dennis Brown chat in the gardens in 1986. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Charles tends to his garden at Highgrove House. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“As soon as I said it I realized my mistake and panicked, and in the moment ended up swearing,” Stooks admits. After apologizing and calling King Charles “Your Majesty,” the gardener was relieved that the new King took the embarrassing moment in stride.

“He was completely fine about it,” Stooks shares. “He just told me it was okay and not to worry. He said he was still getting used to the change in title as well. He’s a very kind man, and this is just one example of how understanding he is.”

Stooks says he assumed that once Queen Elizabeth died, life would change greatly at the estate for King Charles, who had always taken on an extremely hands-on role in his gardens. The King has always enjoyed spending his free time at Highgrove House, and Stooks says that to his surprise, this tradition has continued.

“I remember thinking that when Charles became King we wouldn’t see him as much,” he shares. “I thought his relaxed approach to life at home would change, but it didn’t. He still spent a lot of time with the gardeners and was very hands on. That didn’t change even when he took the crown.”

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