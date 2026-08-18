The King's Former Gardener Reveals What Changed During One "Panicked" Encounter After Charles Took the Throne
"I was a bit thrown."
Prince Charles’s life took a dramatic turn when Queen Elizabeth died in 2022, and along with a whole new set of responsibilities as monarch, he gained a new title as King Charles III. Ahead of the fourth anniversary of the late Queen’s death next month, former royal gardener Jack Stooks reveals one run-in he had with The King shortly after his ascension that truly showed the monarch’s personality.
Speaking to CasinoHawks, Stooks recalls one incident at Highgrove House, where he served as head gardener for more than 20 years. “We had a call about a leak in the irrigation system,” he shares. “The King hates any sort of waste, and losing water like this is a big no-no, so the gardeners rushed to fix it.”
As he was in a bush attempting to fix the problem, Stooks heard someone walking towards him and was surprised to find The King. “I was a bit thrown, so I said ‘Good evening, Your Highness,’” Stooks shares. “However this was just after he had become King, so this was the wrong greeting.”
“As soon as I said it I realized my mistake and panicked, and in the moment ended up swearing,” Stooks admits. After apologizing and calling King Charles “Your Majesty,” the gardener was relieved that the new King took the embarrassing moment in stride.
“He was completely fine about it,” Stooks shares. “He just told me it was okay and not to worry. He said he was still getting used to the change in title as well. He’s a very kind man, and this is just one example of how understanding he is.”
Stooks says he assumed that once Queen Elizabeth died, life would change greatly at the estate for King Charles, who had always taken on an extremely hands-on role in his gardens. The King has always enjoyed spending his free time at Highgrove House, and Stooks says that to his surprise, this tradition has continued.
“I remember thinking that when Charles became King we wouldn’t see him as much,” he shares. “I thought his relaxed approach to life at home would change, but it didn’t. He still spent a lot of time with the gardeners and was very hands on. That didn’t change even when he took the crown.”
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.