Duchess Sophie Wears an "Iconic" Princess Kate Scarf From 2011 For a Sporty Hockey Outing
OG Kate fans will instantly recognize Sophie's cozy accessory.
Let's throw it back to July 2011, when the world was a slightly simpler place and Princess Kate and Prince William had just tied the knot. The couple headed on their first overseas tour that summer, and during their trip to Canada, the newly-married Duchess of Cambridge bundled up in a classic checked scarf by British heritage brand Aquascutum. Kate brought the scarf back once again in January 2025 when she was spotted shopping for glasses at Finlay in London. But on January 12, another member of the Royal Family stepped out in the classic wool accessory.
The Duchess of Edinburgh, who has been called Kate's "royal sister," wore the same Aquascutum Wool Iconic Scarf for a training session at England Hockey. Duchess Sophie paired the cozy piece with a black Helmut Lang blazer that she's worn nearly 20 times since 2014, adding a black turtleneck, black jeans and Aquazzura ankle boots.
Like Kate, who took part in a fast-paced hockey session ahead of the 2012 Olympics, Sophie grabbed a stick and got to work as she interacted with members of the men's and women's squads.
The Duchess of Edinburgh ditched her scarf and heeled boots for her training moment, replacing her shoes with a new pair of rainbow-hued Adidas Ultraboost sneakers.
As for the rest of Sophie's outfit, she accessorized with diamond drop earrings by Adore Jewels and one of her favorite pieces of jewelry, a gold Cassandra Goad pendant engraved with the lyrics, "Love the life you live, live the life you love," by Bob Marley.
The duchess also wore the pendant—which she's sported close to 50 times since 2021—for a December visit to one of her patronages, The Lighthouse. Sophie stopped by another Lighthouse location on Friday to check in on the charity's relocation, wearing her new go-to Penelope Chilvers suede boots. Perhaps the duchess's Aquascutum scarf will become a regular in her wardrobe, too.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.