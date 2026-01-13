Duchess Sophie Wears an "Iconic" Princess Kate Scarf From 2011 For a Sporty Hockey Outing

Let's throw it back to July 2011, when the world was a slightly simpler place and Princess Kate and Prince William had just tied the knot. The couple headed on their first overseas tour that summer, and during their trip to Canada, the newly-married Duchess of Cambridge bundled up in a classic checked scarf by British heritage brand Aquascutum. Kate brought the scarf back once again in January 2025 when she was spotted shopping for glasses at Finlay in London. But on January 12, another member of the Royal Family stepped out in the classic wool accessory.

The Duchess of Edinburgh, who has been called Kate's "royal sister," wore the same Aquascutum Wool Iconic Scarf for a training session at England Hockey. Duchess Sophie paired the cozy piece with a black Helmut Lang blazer that she's worn nearly 20 times since 2014, adding a black turtleneck, black jeans and Aquazzura ankle boots.

Like Kate, who took part in a fast-paced hockey session ahead of the 2012 Olympics, Sophie grabbed a stick and got to work as she interacted with members of the men's and women's squads.

Duchess Sophie wore Aquazzura booties, a Helmut Lang blazer and black jeans with her new scarf. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate wore the same scarf while canoeing in Canada in 2011. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sophie changed into Adidas sneakers to play hockey on January 12. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Duchess of Edinburgh ditched her scarf and heeled boots for her training moment, replacing her shoes with a new pair of rainbow-hued Adidas Ultraboost sneakers.

As for the rest of Sophie's outfit, she accessorized with diamond drop earrings by Adore Jewels and one of her favorite pieces of jewelry, a gold Cassandra Goad pendant engraved with the lyrics, "Love the life you live, live the life you love," by Bob Marley.

The duchess also wore the pendant—which she's sported close to 50 times since 2021—for a December visit to one of her patronages, The Lighthouse. Sophie stopped by another Lighthouse location on Friday to check in on the charity's relocation, wearing her new go-to Penelope Chilvers suede boots. Perhaps the duchess's Aquascutum scarf will become a regular in her wardrobe, too.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors