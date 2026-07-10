Duchess Sophie Pulls a Princess Margaret With Unexpected Showbiz Role
The Duchess of Edinburgh surprised fans by testing out a new job once held by Princess Margaret.
Queen Elizabeth once stormed out on her sister after she shushed her during an episode of the iconic BBC Radio drama "The Archers," and Princess Margaret was such a fan of the show that she once played herself in a 1984 guest role. Four decades later, Duchess Sophie is slipping into Margaret's shoes for her own starring moment on the radio soap opera—and wowing fans with her acting skills.
"🚨 The Archers spoiler alert! 🚨 Last night Ambridge welcomed a very special visitor to The Borchester Show, no other than Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Edinburgh," a Reel shared by BBC Radio 4 and the Royal Family read. "Take a look at The Duchess in rehearsal with the cast as she makes her Archers debut."
In the clip, Duchess Sophie wears a blue patterned Beulah London dress and a pair of her beloved Penelope Chilvers espadrilles as she stands in front of a microphone at the broadcaster's Birmingham studios, reading off her lines with "The Archers" actress Susie Riddell.
Along with Princess Margaret, Sophie followed in husband Prince Edward's acting footsteps, and fans couldn't get over how natural she appeared during the rehearsal.
"She's good 😊 Must have got tips from Edward after his youthful thespian days! ❤️" one Instagram user commented on the Reel. Another wrote, "Rehearsal? This sounds flawless! The duchess is a natural."
The agricultural soap opera has been running since 1950, and while Duchess Sophie traveled to Birmingham to record her "Archers" episode, Princess Margaret went very on-brand with her '80s guest role, having a recording studio set up at Kensington Palace.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.