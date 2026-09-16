Princess Diana's Brother Has Experienced an "Unprecedented Incident" Ahead of His Bombshell New Book on the Late Royal

Copies of the book were being brought to a warehouse ahead of its publication date, and the driver—who had parked in the Dutch countryside and went to sleep on his way to deliver them—discovered that his truck had been broken into overnight. Despite the books being wrapped in dark plastic to disguise the title, four copies were taken from the thousands packed into the vehicle.
Dutch police are investigating the break-in incident, which was called "extremely suspicious" by a publishing industry insider. "Nothing like this has ever happened before,” the source told the Daily Mail. “This is probably the biggest book of the year and the security surrounding it has been incredibly tight.”
Typically, advance copies of books are released to members of the media, bloggers and influencers, but Swan Song has been kept tightly under wraps.
As the insider noted, “Every possible precaution has been taken to prevent it from being leaked ahead of its serialization. Therefore this unprecedented incident is being taken extremely seriously.”
Earl Spencer's book is expected to deliver multiple bombshells about the Royal Family's reaction to Diana's 1997 death. A publishing source noted, "Earl Spencer has kept his silence for nearly 30 years and what he has to say about the King's reaction when Diana died is utterly devastating."
In an Instagram post, Earl Spencer wrote that he'd recently completed recording the audiobook of Swan Song. After completing the task, he shared, "That is exactly what I wanted and needed to say - and she would, I reckon, have approved of every word."
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.