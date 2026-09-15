NYFW Street Style Has Spoken: It's Statement Skirt Season

Even the 'Marie Claire' editor-in-chief approves of the trend.

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collage of New York Fashion Week guests and celebrities wearing the statement skirt trend
(Image credit: Getty Images, Mode Hunter)

Since her early editor days, the Marie Claire editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike has enlisted one "low-effort, high-impact styling trick" every New York Fashion Week: "party pants" paired with a plain-Jane top. Fast forward to Spring 2027's season, and celebratory statement skirts are the new failsafe style on every editor's Fashion Month mood board.

Patterned, textured, and shade-drenched skirts have popped up on celebrities, fashion insiders, and showgoers alike. Where typical trousers or grab-and-go shirtdresses might've previously filled the NYFW seats, anything-but-neutral skirts sat in the front rows.

A guest wore the statement skirt trend at New York Fashion Week 2026

A guest wore the statement skirt trend at New York Fashion Week 2026.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A guest wore the statement skirt trend at New York Fashion Week 2026

This guest's maxi skirt stretched to the floor.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A guest wore the statement skirt trend at New York Fashion Week 2026

Not only did this guest wear a skirt in a bold pattern, but it also featured a fringe hem.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Skirts in every length, from mini to maxi, came in polka dot, plaid, and floral prints, making guests unmissable as they zoomed from one fashion event to another. Even Ogunnaike tapped into the trend, tucking a deep plum T-shirt into a tomato-red leather skirt before the Tibi showcase on Sept. 12.

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Nikki Ogunnaike wore a statement skirt at New York Fashion week

Here's how Marie Claire EIC Nikki Ogunnaike wore the statement skirt trend this NYFW.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A guest wore the statement skirt trend at New York Fashion Week 2026

Another guest used the lemon yellow trend to test statement skirt styling.

(Image credit: Mode Hunter)

A guest wore the statement skirt trend at New York Fashion Week 2026

Not only was the tiger print on this guest's skirt wild, but their color combination was, too.

(Image credit: Mode Hunter)

Much like Ogunnaike, NYFW guests grounded the "out-there" skirt trend with everyday basics on top. Think: neutral T-shirts, simple sweaters, billowy button-downs, and even graphic tees. That way, party skirts could embrace their "life of the party" persona without competing with another maximalist must-have.

A guest wore the statement skirt trend at New York Fashion Week 2026

One guest wore a flannel maxi skirt at Fashion Week.

(Image credit: Mode Hunter)

A guest wore the statement skirt trend at New York Fashion Week 2026

Another leaned into autumnal patterns and hues.

(Image credit: Mode Hunter)

Apart from occasional pops of color or split-toe Tabi sightings, fashion people wore their daring bottoms with relatively understated shoes, too. On the off chance a showgoer doubled up on prints, textures, or tints, classic silhouettes (heeled ballet flats, knee-high boots, or Mary Janes) restrained the bold look.

A guest wore the statement skirt trend at New York Fashion Week 2026

Don't miss the split-toe boots in this editor's look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Decorative elements ranged from colored leather and 3-D embellishments to fringe, feathers, and beads. There wasn't a leading length among fashion editors and enthusiasts either. While midi skirts exuded more "I mean business" energy, sidewalk-sweeping maxis brought a boho-chic charm to the cityscape, and minis were the ultimate party pieces (great for the after-hours circuit).

A guest wore the statement skirt trend at New York Fashion Week 2026

Fringe covered this Fashion Week guest's skirt from top-to-bottom.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A guest wore the statement skirt trend at New York Fashion Week 2026

Between the pale pink shade and the feather exterior, this showgoer's skirt turned heads.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The trend caught the most attention in the front row. At Carolina Herrera, Camila Mendes tucked a timeless black turtleneck into a leopard-print maxi (matched to a clutch in the same pattern). For the '60s-inspired fit, the Riverdale actor opted out of "party" accessories, slipping on black kitten heels, a matching headband, and pearl earrings instead.

Camila Mendes&#039;s celebrity look at the Carolina Herrera New York Fashion Week show

Camila Mendes wore the statement skirt trend to Carolina Herrera's show.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Minutes later, Jasmine Tookes and Pamela Anderson arrived at the Carolina Herrera soirée in floral-print skirts. First, the supermodel shade-matched her tomato-red turtleneck to the calla lilies on her asymmetrical pencil skirt. Meanwhile, Anderson wore the same top with an embroidered midi that looked more like a flourishing garden than a piece of clothing.

Jasmine Tookes&#039;s celebrity look at the Carolina Herrera New York Fashion Week show

Jasmine Tookes proved the statement skirt trend isn't complicated.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pamela Anderson&#039;s celebrity look at the Carolina Herrera New York Fashion Week show

Pamela Anderson, on the other hand, embraced its maximalist energy.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

That's not to say the statement skirt trend was confined to the pre- and post-show style crowds. Inside Lincoln Center, for its spring 2027 collection, Carolina Herrera's Wes Gordon showed elevated evening-out skirts adorned from waist to hem in a conversation-starting print of some sort.

The statement skirt trend on Carolina Herrera&#039;s New York Fashion Week runway

A model wore the statement skirt trend on Carolina Herrera's runway.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Over on Prabal Gurung's catwalk, Spring 2027 skirts didn't just play with proportions and shades. Some of the most interesting slips were partially transparent, too. On Sept. 14, LaQuan Smith got in on the statement skirt fun, dressing models in as much animal print as possible.

A model wore the statement skirt trend at the Prabal Gurung New York Fashion Week show

Prabal Gurung supported the statement skirt trend, too.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The statement skirt trend on LaQuan Smith&#039;s New York Fashion Week runway

Then, it reappeared on LaQuan Smith's catwalk.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And just like that, New York Fashion Week has come to a close, but this season's street style trends can (and should) live on in your autumn wardrobe.

To start Statement Skirt Fall, shop the unconventional prints, hues, and silhouettes below. Then, beginning on Sept. 17, tune in to Marie Claire to see if the made-for-maximalists trend migrated to London Fashion Week.

Shop the Statement Skirt Trend Inspired by New York Fashion Week

Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.