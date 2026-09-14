Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has spent the past few years making 30-foot three-pointers look routine. Now, alongside partner Nike, she has designed a shoe that allows her fans to try to do the same.
After Clark debuted the Caitlin 1 ahead of the Indiana Fever’s game against the Atlanta Dream on June 18, 2026, the sportswear giant has now revealed the full collection surrounding the basketball star’s footwear. Built around the speed, range, and confidence that have come to define her game, the line includes the Caitlin 1 sneaker alongside a broader collection of performance and lifestyle apparel.
“A lot of thought and time has gone into this shoe,” Clark said in a statement. “I never thought I would have my own signature shoe, and now that I do, it’s pretty special.”
Though instantly statement-making in six bold colorways—ranging from cobalt blue and lemon yellow to lilac and fiery orange-red, each drawing from moments from Clark’s upbringing and career—the silhouette is performance-driven at its core. A new Nike Opticast upper uses cast polyurethane nodes to deliver support, with a textured 3-D pattern inspired by the ripple of a three-point arc. A forefoot Air Zoom Turbo unit and Cushlon foam midsole add responsiveness and lightweight cushioning.
Clark’s stamp is all across the sneaker. Her jersey number, 22, and the symmetry of its repeated digits recur across the silhouette. The Opticast nodes form a series of C’s along one side of the shoe and repeated 2s along the other. Her CC logo appears twice—on the tongue and beneath the arch, a wink to her reputation for shooting "from anywhere"—while stacked Swooshes echo the repetition of her initials. The outsole is stamped with Clark-coded slogans including “Shoot More Threes,” “From Anywhere,” and “It Was Never a Long Shot,” while a shiny bumper plate finishes the heel.
Even the sock liner is autobiographical: a cement-inspired print references the childhood driveway court where Clark spent hours honing the long-range shot that would eventually become her calling card.
“I hope every boy and girl put this shoe on and hope that they can have a signature one day,” Clark said of the style, which will be available in both adult and kids’ sizing, “or that they can go on the court and make 35-foot threes.”
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
The Caitlin 1 arrives as part of a broader 18-piece apparel collection developed to mirror the footwear. The offering includes Nike's cooling-technology Aero-FIT performance pieces, alongside new Standard Issue Stretch separates, marking the first time the brand’s Standard Issue styles have been brought specifically to womenswear.
Jackets, graphic sweatshirts, T-shirts, and other off-court staples carry over many of the same personal details. Quotes appear on hoods, pocket linings, and backs; suede-finished labels mimic the worn surface of a basketball; and concrete-like finishes on drawstring tips nod back to the cement court where Clark learned to play. There’s also a reinterpretation of a Nike pinstripe look Clark has previously worn: a laser-cut, perforated tracksuit finished with a subtle CC logo. "I can’t wait to share this moment with so many people,” Clark said of the collection release.
The Nike Caitlin 1 shoe and apparel collection launches globally on October 1 on Nike.com and at select retailers.
Irina Grechko is a New York-based writer and editor covering fashion, culture, and travel. She is currently the interim senior fashion news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for the section.
In addition to Marie Claire, Irina's most recent work has appeared in publications like Vogue, Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, EE72, Fashionista, Who What Wear, Surface, and more. Prior to that, Irina served as fashion director at Refinery29, where she oversaw news, features, and commerce for the fashion vertical. Before that, she was the deputy editor at Nylon, covering fashion, beauty, wellness, travel, entertainment, and lifestyle.
When she’s not reporting on the latest runway trend or interviewing a source, she can usually be found planning her next trip.