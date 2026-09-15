Princess Lilibet Shares One of Mom Meghan's Favorite Hobbies With Her Latest Adorable Accessory

Prince Harry is celebrating his 42nd birthday on Tuesday, September 15, and wife Meghan Markle posted a special Instagram Reel to pay tribute to her husband. Along with celebrating the Duke of Sussex’s big day, the video revealed some new glimpses at the family’s life in England after they moved back to the U.K. in August—and Princess Lilibet managed to steal the show with her sweet style.
“He’s simply the best. Happy birthday, my love ❤️,” she captioned the video, which was set to a cover of Tina Turner's “Simply the Best.” In the Reel, Lilibet, 5, and big brother Prince Archie, 7, join dad Harry for some outdoor fun, but most of the photos feature the princess, including a snapshot of her wearing a headband that pays homage to one of mom Meghan’s favorite activities.
In one photo, Meghan and Lilibet ride in a golf cart as Harry leans in and gives his daughter—who is wearing a bedazzled headband—a kiss. Lili’s knotted white headband features gemstones and Mahjong tiles, and it seems she shares Meghan’s love of the classic Chinese game.
Mahjong dates back to the 1800s and has experienced a rise in popularity in the United States in recent years, with the Duchess of Sussex having regularly gathered with friends to play in California. According to Hello! magazine, Meghan is now teaching Lilibet how to play the complex tile game.
Prince Harry’s birthday video also featured glimpses at some of the family’s other hobbies, including a photo of the duke skiing with Princess Lilibet and a snap of him driving an ATV with Archie, Lilibet, and a Union-Jack themed Marks and Spencer bag in tow as their dog, Pula, runs behind.
The video comes a day after Hello! revealed that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have left their new school in England after just two days.
A spokesperson for the family shared that traffic and logistical concerns with the school made it difficult for their security team to get the kids there safely, with a representative stating, “The decision for the children to move school was taken following a discussion with the family’s security team about the practicalities of their current arrangements."
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The children are now settling into a different school that better suits their needs, with the outlet reporting that "Prince Harry was spotted settling Lili into reception and the couple have been added to the parents' whatsapp groups."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.