For the past few years, the slick-back bun has been the staple updo of basically every stylish woman on the planet. If you had enough length to slip your locks into a snatched bun, effectively delivering a temporary face lift (and likely a headache as well), then you—plus a pound of gel and an army of flyaway wands—did it. You could wear a slick back to anything from the office to a wedding, and no one would blink twice. Such is the power of an exceptionally sleek updo with zero frizz in sight.
But according to the New York Fashion Week runways, many a street style star, and numerous Hollywood A-listers on the 2026 Emmys red carpet, the ubiquitous bun is facing some competition, in the form of disheveled low ponys and messy, loose updos. Is this a sign that the era of the sicked-back bun is over? Perhaps. I know that I will still turn to a sleek and taut style when I need an elevated hair option for an evening event, but for my everyday life, I'm kinda sorta opening myself up to a less severe look for the fall.
Ahead, three low-maintenance, high style hair looks I spotted all over fashion week to try out this season, especially if you're hoping to give you hair and scalp a break.
Once relegated to third, fourth, or even fifth day hair, ponytails have officially stepped out of the shadows and into the spotlight over the last few years. From Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders to the Hollywood elite, it appears that everyone has embraced a snatched, bouncy pony for a statement-making look. But for the fall 2026 season, and into S/S '27, designers, starlets, and the street style crowd have discovered a taste for a far less glamorous—almost humble—style: the low ponytail.
Yes, the idea of tying back your hair in a rush, with a handful of face-framing pieces and the rest nearly tumbling out of whatever closure you had on hand was once best left to the Olsen twins—at least if you wanted to capture any semblance of style. But after combing through pages and pages of street style photos and fashion show wrap-ups, it's clear that the low pony has gained some serious footing in the sartorial realm. I mean, even Grace Gummer, bonafide Hollywood royalty, eschewed the typical red carpet blowout in favor of a barely-there ponytail for the 2026 Emmys.
Disheveled Bun
If you still love a bun hairstyle, I don't blame you. Some days you just need your hair off your neck and not falling all over your shoulders. But if a super tight slick back gives you a migraine just thinking about it, you're in luck because this season's most stylish bun trend is all about a slightly disheveled look. No need to turn to a wax stick to shellac down those baby hairs—let them fly free for a pretty, Renaissance-style effect.
I'm particularly into the side bun situation at Diotima S/S '27, which saw models with all different hair textures walking the runway with plentiful flyaways escaping their artful updos. I'm considering adding this style to my day three hair inspiration board when I simply can't be bothered to slick back my hair for hours. Bonus points if an accessory is thrown in there, like this chic silk scarf moment I spotted between New York Fashion Week shows. Nothing like a bit of an unexpected accent to accompany your messy bun.
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Relaxed Half-Up, Half-Down
A favorite hairstyle of the Biebers and Jenners of the world, the half-up, half-down saw plenty of airtime during NYFW, with many a street style star wearing the look for the New York shows. Like the low, loose ponytail, the hair wasn't gathered with a ton of tension and frizz-eliminating product; rather, the effect felt effortless and devil-may-care in a super refreshing way.
Whether you're sporting braids, waves, curls, or otherwise, letting your natural texture shine is the move for the upcoming season, and honestly, it helps keep the half-up, half-down style from feeling too youthful or grade school-coded. If you need a bit of extra zhuzh to your hair, especially if it's thin or fine, reach for a sea salt spray or texturizer before sectioning it into the top and bottom.
So while I'd wager a guess that a slick back bun will always remain a mainstay in your hairstyling repertoire, I am encouraged to try out some different options for the foreseeable future, especially since I'm desperately trying to minimize hair loss at the moment (the tension of a slick back can lead to traction alopecia!). And honestly, anything that allows me to embrace frizz and flyaways but still feel like the hottest version of myself is just fine by me.
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Hannah Baxter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire. She has previously held roles at The Zoe Report, Coveteur, and Bust Magazine, covering beauty, wellness, fashion, and lifestyle. She authors the Marie Claire newsletter Face Forward. Her writing has appeared in Harper's Bazaar, Allure, The Cut, Elle, InStyle, Glamour, Air Mail, Vogue, Architectural Digest, Byrdie, Nylon and more.
She is also the founder of Anxiety Beer, a weekly newsletter about the intersection of culture and mental health. In her spare time you can catch her reading too many overdue library books, thrifting, or hanging with her hairless cat, Norman. You can find her on Instagram and TikTok @hannahbaxward.