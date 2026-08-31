Princess Diana’s Brother Shares Moving Images of Their Childhood Home on 29th Anniversary of Her Death

Earl Spencer called August 31 his "least favourite day."

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The exterior of Althorp House; a black and white photo of Charles Spencer and Princess Diana on a swing as kids
(Image credit: Earl Spencer/Instagram; Getty Images)

Monday, August 31 marks 29 years since Princess Diana tragically died in Paris, and her younger brother, Charles Spencer, shared that it was his "least favourite day" of the year in a new Instagram post.

The 9th Earl Spencer posted three new snapshots of his home Althorp House, the historic estate where he grew up alongside Princess Diana, and in the photos, its flag flies at half-staff. "31 August. My least favourite day," Spencer wrote.

Diana is buried on an island in the middle of Althorp's Oval Lake that's only accessible by boat, and in 2024, Earl Spencer told Good Morning Britain, "I go pretty much every day."

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The exterior of Althorp House

Earl Spencer shared new photos of Althorp House on the anniversary of Diana's death.

(Image credit: Earl Spencer/Instagram)

Visitors leaving flowers at a temple dedicated to Princess Diana

Visitors leave flowers at Althorp's Diana memorial temple on August 31, 2026.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Diana&#039;s island grave at Althorp house

Princess Diana's island gravesite is only accessible by boat.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Harry noted in his memoir, Spare, that there used to be a bridge to the island, but it was eventually "removed, to give my mother privacy, to keep intruders away."

To make his trips to the gravesite a little easier, Earl Spencer told Good Morning Britain that a friend "handmade a canoe" for him as a 60th birthday gift.

Althorp is open to the public for just two months a year, and August 31 marks the final day of its summer season. Although visitors can't access Diana's grave, they can visit a Grecian-style temple dedicated to Diana's memory.

September will mark a major milestone for Earl Spencer. While he's already a prolific author, he's never written about Princess Diana, and on September 22, the earl will release Swan Song: Diana, My Sister.

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Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.