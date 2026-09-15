Royal Experts Say Prince William's Stance on "Ancient History" With Harry and Meghan Has Turned to a "Cold War Situation"

Prince Harry is celebrating his 42nd birthday on September 15, but when it comes to a family party, don’t expect Prince William to be there. The brothers remain estranged, and as multiple experts recently told People magazine, that is unlikely to change anytime in the near future.
“It is keep calm and carry on,” royal author Simon Vigar shared when discussing William and Kate’s view on the Sussexes. “They see it as a sideshow and ancient history.”
Although the Duke of Sussex has publicly stated that he’d love to reconcile with his family, a palace source told the magazine that the Prince and Princess of Wales aren’t budging right now. “It was very hard on them, and I wouldn’t blame William for being cautious,” the insider said of their estrangement.
But Russell Myers, royal editor of the Daily Mirror and author of William and Catherine, drew a firmer line. “William’s view is clear—any relationship his father has with Harry or the Sussexes as a family is entirely up to him,” he shared. “But looking toward the future, he will have no relationship with them, in a working or private capacity whatsoever.”
However, he noted that as the future King, the Prince of Wales will have an expectation to interact with his brother in some capacity, especially now that they’re living in England again.
“William and Catherine can maintain that their focus has to be about them and their family, but there will be pressure on them about how they interact with Harry and Meghan and their family in the future,” Myers added.
Family events like Christmas at Sandringham could prove to be a sticky situation if King Charles invites the Sussex family to attend, making it difficult for William to fully avoid his brother. As royal historian Amanda Foreman noted, “At the moment, it has gone from being a hot war to a very, very cold war. But in a cold war situation, you still have to turn up to the Olympics.”
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.