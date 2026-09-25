Princess Diana's Brother Reveals the Role Offered By an "American Suitor" That Would've Made the Royals "Sick With Jealousy"

"Carlos, do you think I would make a good American First Lady?" she asked the earl one day, using her nickname for her brother. Earl Spencer, a.k.a. Carlos, wrote that he was shocked, responding, “Christ—where's that come from?"
Diana, who had recently separated from The King (then Prince Charles), “explained that one of her many powerful, aging American suitors” was eager “to secure her as the ultimate trophy wife.”
The unnamed American went as far as to tell the late princess that “he was sure he could win the presidency if she would marry him."
Earl Spencer admitted that “the idea of the position” was more attractive to Diana than “the elderly would-be husband.”
"There was, I could see, a mischievous attraction to reinventing herself in a role that would make her enemies in the British Royal Family sick with jealousy,” he wrote, adding that Diana as First Lady would have ushered “in an era of glamour in the White House that surely would have surpassed even that of the Jackie Kennedy years.”
Dianaworld: an Obsession
Whomever the suitor was, his offer had obviously been rejected, but the appeal of potentially living in America was something Diana held on to until the end of her life.
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As author Edward White wrote in his book Dianaworld: An Obsession, the princess had a genuine appreciation for American culture and "long looked upon America as a place of immense glamour and excitement."
She went as far as "reportedly considering whether to purchase Julie Andrews's house in the Hollywood Hills" shortly before her tragic 1997 death, the author penned.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.