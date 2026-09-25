King Charles's "Hot Temper Flared" Amid a "Creeping Sloppiness" at Buckingham Palace Following Queen Elizabeth's Death, Per Royal Biographer

In the book The Windsor Legacy: A Royal Dynasty of Secrets, Scandal, and Survival, royal expert Robert Jobson revealed, "Some close to the Crown have grown uneasy over what they described as a creeping 'sloppiness' within the palace."
The biographer continued, "They highlighted shabby cover-ups that have rattled even seasoned courtiers. Whispers suggest The King has been ill-served by senior aides who have let standards slip since the passing of Queen Elizabeth."
King Charles was also reportedly keen to implement change within the Royal Family and at Buckingham Palace after taking over.
Pegasus Books
The Windsor Legacy
Per Jobson, "When he finally took the helm, he was surprised at the way Buckingham Palace was being run and demanded immediate change."
The biographer continued, "His action plan was met with pushback from the old guard of high-ranking courtiers and increasingly frustrated, he confided dismissively to friends about the palace, 'It's being run like a hotel, and not a very good one.'"
Unfortunately, the new King "felt thwarted at every turn" after taking the throne. "Enough was enough," Jobson noted. "Irritated by senior palace officials dragging their feet, his hot temper flared."
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Following The King's outburst, "subtle changes followed," per Jobson.
Clearly, it took some time for King Charles to cultivate the atmosphere and work ethic he wanted instilled at Buckingham Palace.