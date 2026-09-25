Sarah Ferguson Finally Addresses Her Plans for a Memoir After Rumors Swirl About Seven-Figure Deal

Sarah Ferguson has been staying out of the public eye over the past year amid the scandals plaguing her family. But after a new report claimed she'd been offered a sizable book deal for a tell-all, the former Duchess of York’s representative broke Sarah’s silence on the issue.
Late on September 24, theSun ran an exclusive story reporting that Ferguson was “days away” from accepting a major publishing contract after receiving “a string of seven-figure bids from publishing houses in the U.S.”
“Sarah wants to set the record straight about everything and earn somemoney to resolve her financial issues,” a source told the outlet. “There has been a secret bidding war and a deal is close to being secured.” However, her spokesman contradicted the report on Friday morning.
According to Hello! magazine, her representative said, "There have been no discussions, and she is not writing a personal memoir; it's not what she's going to do.”
In the Sun’s report, sources close to the ex-duchess said “she had been offered ‘a number of deals’ but direct talks had not yet happened.” The insiders also noted that Ferguson didn’t want to write a royal tell-all.
Whether or not she's writing a new book, Sarah's next moves are unclear. She was evicted from Royal Lodge alongside Andrew earlier this year and was spending time abroad, including staying at ex-boyfriend Paddy McNally’s villa, until last month when it was reported she was moving back to Britain. However, she's not been spotted in public since April, when she was photographed at a resort in the Austrian Alps.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.