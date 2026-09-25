King Charles Has One "Desperate Desire" He Hopes to Carry Out During His Reign, According to Royal Biographer

"That desire burns still."

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King Charles wears a red military uniform and looks concerned while standing on Buckingham Palace balcony with Queen Elizabeth II, who wears a baby blue outfit
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Queen Elizabeth left behind a huge legacy, with her son King Charles taking over her important role on the throne. And according to a royal author, there's one particular aim King Charles hopes to achieve during his own reign.

In the book The Windsor Legacy: A Royal Dynasty of Secrets, Scandal, and Survival, royal biographer Robert Jobson discussed King Charles's hopes and desires.

"The late Queen Elizabeth's shadow still looms large, but steadily, The King has carved out his role as the nation's patriarch," Jobson explained.

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The author continued, "He has never been one to idle. Even while being treated for cancer, he continues to work hard. For years, he fought to make a difference, to illuminate dark corners, to champion causes."

In spite of becoming the monarch, King Charles apparently remains focused on the aims and goals he's always held dear.

"Even though he now wears the crown, it has not bound him," Jobson shared. "He speaks his mind less, avoiding awkward conflict with his ministers, but his hand is firm, gathering minds to tackle the weighty matters of the day."

King Charles waving in his coronation robes next to Prince George

"The King has carved out his role as the nation's patriarch."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Per Jobson, "In the past, Charles spoke of a 'desperate desire' to restore greatness to Britain. That desire burns still."

The royal author continued, "If anything in this fractured world, under Charles's stewardship the standing of the monarchy has held firm."

Princess Beatrice, King Charles, Princess Eugenie and Queen Elizabeth walking in front of a brick wall wearing coats and scarves

"In the past, Charles spoke of a 'desperate desire' to restore greatness to Britain."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As Jobson explained, "His work and projects he initiated speak louder...proving leadership is not about show. For him, it is all about impact."

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.