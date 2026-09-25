The author continued, "He has never been one to idle. Even while being treated for cancer, he continues to work hard. For years, he fought to make a difference, to illuminate dark corners, to champion causes."
In spite of becoming the monarch, King Charles apparently remains focused on the aims and goals he's always held dear.
"Even though he now wears the crown, it has not bound him," Jobson shared. "He speaks his mind less, avoiding awkward conflict with his ministers, but his hand is firm, gathering minds to tackle the weighty matters of the day."
Pegasus Books
The Windsor Legacy
Per Jobson, "In the past, Charles spoke of a 'desperate desire' to restore greatness to Britain. That desire burns still."
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The royal author continued, "If anything in this fractured world, under Charles's stewardship the standing of the monarchy has held firm."
As Jobson explained, "His work and projects he initiated speak louder...proving leadership is not about show. For him, it is all about impact."