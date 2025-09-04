Giorgio Armani Was Working on a Secret Gown for Princess Diana Before Her 1997 Death

The fashion world is remembering one of its legends after the Armani Group confirmed its founder and creative director, Giorgio Armani, died at the age of 91 on September 4. The beloved designer was a mainstay on red carpets around the world, and he was also a favorite of the Royal Family. August 31 marked the 28th anniversary of Princess Diana's death, and it turns out that Armani had been quietly working on a dress that the royal never got to wear.

Princess Diana was notably wearing an Armani jacket on the day she died in 1997 and often turned to the fashion house for tailored suits and off-duty looks in the '90s. Speaking to WWD after the princess's death, Armani said he'd been approached by Diana to create a dress for an event she'd planned to attend the autumn after she died.

Reflecting on her post-divorce life and fresher approach to fashion, the late designer said, "She seemed to have found that style of her own, strictly controlling any temptation to overdo things, and favoring clean, modern lines that set off her great face and figure in a very up-to-date way."

Giorgi Armani, seen in January 2025, died on September 4. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Diana wore Armani chinos to walk through a minefield just months before her 1997 death. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"That’s what I was trying to emphasize with the dress I just did for her," he added. "It’s worth noting that she chose the design herself, the simplest one in the group of sketches I sent her."

What happened to the dress in question is unclear, but WWD reported that Valentino had also designed an outfit for an upcoming event Diana was due to attend in September 1997.

"She was more aware of herself as a woman—and she was a beautiful woman with a beautiful body," Valentino told the media outlet. "She had escaped the rules of the princess and the clothes a princess was supposed to wear and wanted clothes that were right for the new woman she had become."

Meghan Markle wore a black Armani dress with white floral detail for her 2021 Oprah interview. (Image credit: CBS)

Princess Kate wore a red Armani Collezioni skirt suit in 2017. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Armani has long been a favorite of A-listers like Demi Moore, Anne Hathaway and Julia Roberts, members of the Royal Family have also embraced his impeccably tailored styles over the years. Princess Kate, for example, wore a red Armani Collezioni skirt suit for a 2017 engagement with Prince William and Prince Harry, while Meghan Markle turned to a black dress by the designer for her 2021 Oprah interview.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Mr. Armani was scheduled to celebrate his company's 50th anniversary this month, and in a statement, the Armani Group wrote, "Il Signor Armani, as he was always respectfully and admiringly called by employees and collaborators, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones. Indefatigable to the end, he worked until his final days, dedicating himself to the company, the collections, and the many ongoing and future projects."