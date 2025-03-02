"Remember, you are one." The line is a reprise throughout The Substance, reminding Demi Moore's character she's forever tied to another. But on the 2025 Oscars red carpet, Moore shares the limelight with no one else. Moore's moment at the 97th Academy Awards—where she's a first-time nominee for her role as Elisabeth Sparkle in the horror film—is hers and hers alone.

The Substance star arrived triumphant in a glittery, plunging custom Armani Privé gown by stylist Brad Goreski . Her sparkling dress—which E! reported as a "full-wattage" manifestation of Moore—featured a gathered hip detail and puddling train. In addition to being one of the evening's red carpet bests, Moore's dress is a celebration of just how momentous the 2025 Oscars are for the 62-year-old first-time nominee.

Moore sparkling in custom Armani Privé on the 2025 Oscars red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

High-shine diamond chandelier earrings, a supersized diamond ring, and a chunky, wrap-around gemstone bracelet by Chopard supplied additional shimmer to Moore's Oscars look.

As for her Oscars glam, Moore stuck to her beauty signatures: sweeping long hair, worn straight with a slight wave, and rosy blush. A sweet pink lip completed her glam, making it a well-rounded beauty look that called back to yet another taunting reprise from the body-horror satire on beauty standards: “The balance must be respected.”

A closer look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Throughout The Substance press tour, she and Goreski have made thoughtful, high-fashion nods to Moore's role in the film. Take Moore's Giorgio Armani dress from the 2025 Globes Globes , for instance. For the early January ceremony, the actress wore a statuesque, champagne-colored, and crystal-studded gown that was sculpted to look like two dresses in one—a direct nod to Moore's connection to Margaret Qualley's character, Sue, in The Substance.

In addition, the gilded tone of Moore's gown paired exceptionally well with the trophy she took home for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. Additional complements to Moore's look were Christian Louboutin heels, Cartier diamond drop earrings, and a sparkling diamond bracelet.

Moore at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards in a golden Giorgio Armani gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The same goes for Moore’s sensational red carpet look from the 2025 SAG Awards —where she once again swept the Best Actress category. She wore a custom Bottega Veneta gown featuring a sculpted leather bodice and ruffled, drop-waist skirt. An intricate golden Tiffany and Co. necklace and matching bracelet were her accessories.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Demi Moore arrives at the 2025 SAG Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

To note, the 2025 Oscars marks Moore’s first attendance since 2010, when she presented the ceremony’s In Memoriam tribute. Then, the actress wore a blush and nude silk organza Versace gown, which featured wrap-around tiers of cascading ruffles, a strapless silhouette, and a rosette on the hip. She paired her look from 15 years ago with satin double-platform Versace sandals, a gold Ferragamo leather envelope clutch, diamond cuff bracelets, and dangling teardrop earrings.

Moore at the 82nd Annual Academy Awards on March 7, 2010. (Image credit: Getty Images)

But, back to 2025's ceremony. Draped in shimmer and shine, Moore's sensational Armani look works as an answer to another repeated line from the horror film. “Have you ever dreamt of a better version of yourself? Younger? More beautiful? More perfect?” We'd confidently wager Moore's response as no—because this current version of Moore is perfection as is; no substance needed.