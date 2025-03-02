Demi Moore's 2025 Oscars Armani Dress Brings Elisabeth Sparkle to Life
Her custom Amrani Privé creation was a high-shine triumph.
"Remember, you are one." The line is a reprise throughout The Substance, reminding Demi Moore's character she's forever tied to another. But on the 2025 Oscars red carpet, Moore shares the limelight with no one else. Moore's moment at the 97th Academy Awards—where she's a first-time nominee for her role as Elisabeth Sparkle in the horror film—is hers and hers alone.
The Substance star arrived triumphant in a glittery, plunging custom Armani Privé gown by stylist Brad Goreski. Her sparkling dress—which E! reported as a "full-wattage" manifestation of Moore—featured a gathered hip detail and puddling train. In addition to being one of the evening's red carpet bests, Moore's dress is a celebration of just how momentous the 2025 Oscars are for the 62-year-old first-time nominee.
High-shine diamond chandelier earrings, a supersized diamond ring, and a chunky, wrap-around gemstone bracelet by Chopard supplied additional shimmer to Moore's Oscars look.
As for her Oscars glam, Moore stuck to her beauty signatures: sweeping long hair, worn straight with a slight wave, and rosy blush. A sweet pink lip completed her glam, making it a well-rounded beauty look that called back to yet another taunting reprise from the body-horror satire on beauty standards: “The balance must be respected.”
Throughout The Substance press tour, she and Goreski have made thoughtful, high-fashion nods to Moore's role in the film. Take Moore's Giorgio Armani dress from the 2025 Globes Globes, for instance. For the early January ceremony, the actress wore a statuesque, champagne-colored, and crystal-studded gown that was sculpted to look like two dresses in one—a direct nod to Moore's connection to Margaret Qualley's character, Sue, in The Substance.
In addition, the gilded tone of Moore's gown paired exceptionally well with the trophy she took home for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. Additional complements to Moore's look were Christian Louboutin heels, Cartier diamond drop earrings, and a sparkling diamond bracelet.
The same goes for Moore’s sensational red carpet look from the 2025 SAG Awards—where she once again swept the Best Actress category. She wore a custom Bottega Veneta gown featuring a sculpted leather bodice and ruffled, drop-waist skirt. An intricate golden Tiffany and Co. necklace and matching bracelet were her accessories.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
To note, the 2025 Oscars marks Moore’s first attendance since 2010, when she presented the ceremony’s In Memoriam tribute. Then, the actress wore a blush and nude silk organza Versace gown, which featured wrap-around tiers of cascading ruffles, a strapless silhouette, and a rosette on the hip. She paired her look from 15 years ago with satin double-platform Versace sandals, a gold Ferragamo leather envelope clutch, diamond cuff bracelets, and dangling teardrop earrings.
But, back to 2025's ceremony. Draped in shimmer and shine, Moore's sensational Armani look works as an answer to another repeated line from the horror film. “Have you ever dreamt of a better version of yourself? Younger? More beautiful? More perfect?” We'd confidently wager Moore's response as no—because this current version of Moore is perfection as is; no substance needed.
Emma is the fashion features editor at Marie Claire, where she explores the intersection of style and human interest storytelling. She covers viral styling hacks and zeitgeist-y trends—like TikTok's "Olsen Tuck" and Substack's "Shirt Sandwiches"—and has written hundreds of runway-researched trend reports about the ready-to-wear silhouettes, shoes, bags, colors, and coats to shop for each season. Above all, Emma enjoys connecting with real people to yap about fashion, from picking an indie designer's brain to speaking with athlete stylists, entertainers, artists, politicians, chefs, and C-suite executives about finding a personal style as you age or reconnecting with your clothes postpartum.
Emma previously wrote for The Zoe Report, Editorialist, Elite Daily, Bustle, and Mission Magazine. She studied Fashion Studies and New Media at Fordham University Lincoln Center and launched her own magazine, Childs Play Magazine, in 2015 as a creative pastime. When Emma isn't waxing poetic about niche fashion discourse on the internet, you'll find her stalking eBay for designer vintage, reading literary fiction on her Kindle, doing hot yoga, and "psspsspssp-ing" at bodega cats.
