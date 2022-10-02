Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Reportedly House Hunting

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Not long after Prince William and Kate Middleton’s own move—theirs from Kensington Palace in London to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor—it seems that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on the hunt for new digs, as well. According to The Sun, the Sussexes are looking to uproot from their Montecito home—purchased in June 2020, just six months after they announced their intention to step back as working members of the royal family—to Hope Ranch, an exclusive gated community about 10 miles down the road.
Their current $14 million home boasts nine bedrooms and 19 (!) bathrooms, the outlet reports. It is situated on 7.4 acres with views of the Pacific Ocean, and comes with a private theater, gym, spa, wine cellar, swimming pool, and separate guesthouse where Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, stays when she visits from Los Angeles, 90 minutes south of Montecito.
Homes in Hope Ranch go upwards of $22 million, and the location would be a quieter community for Harry, Meghan, and their two children Archie and Lili. The Sun reports that “sophisticated out-of-the-area theft gangs” specializing in high-value property crime have been targeting Montecito lately, home to not just the Sussexes but also celebrities like Maroon 5’s Adam Levine, Katy Perry, Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Aniston, and Ariana Grande. Back in May, Harry and Meghan’s Montecito home was subject to trespassers twice in 12 days—Santa Barbara Police records show visits to the home on May 19 after reports of a trespasser, and again on May 31.
According to The Mirror, the more secluded Hope Ranch “contains a range of facilities including a country club, golf club, and tennis court—as well as a strong equestrian community comprising 27 miles of riding trails.”
The Daily Mail cites a report that Harry and Meghan may already have purchased a property there, although nothing is confirmed.
