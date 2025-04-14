Prince Harry recently returned to the U.K. to attend appeal hearings in a court case regarding the removal of his security detail. During the Duke of Sussex's visit to London, he allegedly offered an "olive branch" to his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

As reported by the Express, Prince Harry stayed at Coworth Park hotel in Ascot during his U.K. visit. The location of Harry's hotel is reportedly relevant, as it's only "a short drive from William and Kate's residence Adelaide Cottage" in Windsor, the outlet reported. Importantly, Prince Harry and Prince William also stayed in the five-star hotel the night prior to the Duke of Sussex's royal wedding to Meghan Markle.

However, Prince Harry allegedly didn't spend any time with the Royal Family during his return to England. "Harry did not meet up with the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, or see his father King Charles before his state visit to Italy with Camilla," the Express reported. According to the outlet, the Duke of Sussex was seen spending time "with former school and Army friends."

Prince Harry walking outside court in London on April 9, 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Express spoke with "close business friends" of the duke, who claimed that [Prince Harry's] "accommodation decision, which was relayed to Wills and Kate through security services, was seen as a potential olive branch to make peace after so many years estranged."

Prince Harry in London on April 8, 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

An insider told the outlet, "Harry really is keen to try to salvage some kind of relationship or even reopen dialogue." The source continued, "And some of us saw Harry['s hotel] being so close to his brother['s home] as a gesture of saying, 'Hey I am here, close by...what about us trying to work things out?'"

The source also told the outlet that Prince Harry's friends reportedly believe "he wants to somehow make peace and return to talking terms" with the Royal Family.