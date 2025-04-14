The Alleged "Olive Branch" Prince Harry Offered to Kate Middleton and Prince William During U.K. Visit
The Duke of Sussex's decision was reportedly an effort "to make peace."
Prince Harry recently returned to the U.K. to attend appeal hearings in a court case regarding the removal of his security detail. During the Duke of Sussex's visit to London, he allegedly offered an "olive branch" to his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law Kate Middleton.
As reported by the Express, Prince Harry stayed at Coworth Park hotel in Ascot during his U.K. visit. The location of Harry's hotel is reportedly relevant, as it's only "a short drive from William and Kate's residence Adelaide Cottage" in Windsor, the outlet reported. Importantly, Prince Harry and Prince William also stayed in the five-star hotel the night prior to the Duke of Sussex's royal wedding to Meghan Markle.
However, Prince Harry allegedly didn't spend any time with the Royal Family during his return to England. "Harry did not meet up with the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, or see his father King Charles before his state visit to Italy with Camilla," the Express reported. According to the outlet, the Duke of Sussex was seen spending time "with former school and Army friends."
The Express spoke with "close business friends" of the duke, who claimed that [Prince Harry's] "accommodation decision, which was relayed to Wills and Kate through security services, was seen as a potential olive branch to make peace after so many years estranged."
An insider told the outlet, "Harry really is keen to try to salvage some kind of relationship or even reopen dialogue." The source continued, "And some of us saw Harry['s hotel] being so close to his brother['s home] as a gesture of saying, 'Hey I am here, close by...what about us trying to work things out?'"
The source also told the outlet that Prince Harry's friends reportedly believe "he wants to somehow make peace and return to talking terms" with the Royal Family.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Celebrities Are All Trading Sweats for La Ligne's Colby Pants
Once I pulled them on, I understood the hype.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Sézane, Zara and Reformation Take the Lead in Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s F1 Grand Prix Fashion
The York sisters revved up their spring style in Bahrain.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Bella Hadid Skips Festival Style for Gucci's $5,600 Bamboo Bag
She'd rather spend a weekend in Paris than at the music festival.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Lip Reader Reveals the "Disapproving" Comment Queen Elizabeth Allegedly Made During Kate Middleton and Prince William's Wedding
She reportedly had lots of nice things to say, too.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
The Special Gift Princess Lilibet Received From "Papa" Prince Harry in Meghan Markle's Latest Instagram Post
"Made with love."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
How Kate Middleton Is Influencing Son Prince George's Fashion Choices, Starting With One of Her Favorite Brands
The future king's smart blazer is straight out of Princess Kate's style playbook.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Royal Expert Shares Why King Charles Had to Be "Very Careful" and "Couldn't" Meet Prince Harry During U.K. Visit
"It could actually bring down a court case."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Harry’s Lawyer Claims His "Life Is at Stake" When It Comes to Court Ruling
The Duke of Sussex is waiting on a decision that will impact his family's future plans.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
James Middleton Says He "Had 3 Mothers Growing Up" Thanks to Sisters Kate and Pippa
"I'm now in my late 30s and we still have that friendship."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William and Princess Kate are "Acutely Aware" of "Problems" Charlotte and Louis Will Face Growing Up Alongside George
A royal expert suggested Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis could look to one duo for inspiration.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince Harry’s Lawyer Says the Royal Felt "Forced to Step Back" From Royal Life Over Security Battle
The Duke of Sussex attended a court hearing in London on April 8.
By Kristin Contino Published