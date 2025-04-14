The Alleged "Olive Branch" Prince Harry Offered to Kate Middleton and Prince William During U.K. Visit

The Duke of Sussex's decision was reportedly an effort "to make peace."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly not invited to the royal family&#039;s Christmas celebration.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Prince Harry recently returned to the U.K. to attend appeal hearings in a court case regarding the removal of his security detail. During the Duke of Sussex's visit to London, he allegedly offered an "olive branch" to his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

As reported by the Express, Prince Harry stayed at Coworth Park hotel in Ascot during his U.K. visit. The location of Harry's hotel is reportedly relevant, as it's only "a short drive from William and Kate's residence Adelaide Cottage" in Windsor, the outlet reported. Importantly, Prince Harry and Prince William also stayed in the five-star hotel the night prior to the Duke of Sussex's royal wedding to Meghan Markle.

However, Prince Harry allegedly didn't spend any time with the Royal Family during his return to England. "Harry did not meet up with the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, or see his father King Charles before his state visit to Italy with Camilla," the Express reported. According to the outlet, the Duke of Sussex was seen spending time "with former school and Army friends."

Prince Harry wearing a navy suit walking outside court in London on April 9, 2025

Prince Harry walking outside court in London on April 9, 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Express spoke with "close business friends" of the duke, who claimed that [Prince Harry's] "accommodation decision, which was relayed to Wills and Kate through security services, was seen as a potential olive branch to make peace after so many years estranged."

Prince Harry wearing a blue suit and waving outside court on April 8, 2025

Prince Harry in London on April 8, 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An insider told the outlet, "Harry really is keen to try to salvage some kind of relationship or even reopen dialogue." The source continued, "And some of us saw Harry['s hotel] being so close to his brother['s home] as a gesture of saying, 'Hey I am here, close by...what about us trying to work things out?'"

The source also told the outlet that Prince Harry's friends reportedly believe "he wants to somehow make peace and return to talking terms" with the Royal Family.

Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.

