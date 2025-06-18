How Meghan Markle Is Teaching Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet They're "Lucky" and Have Immense "Privilege"

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are growing up in the public eye, but that doesn't mean they'll lack manners. In fact, the Duchess of Sussex wants to ensure her two children recognize and appreciate the immense privilege they have. In a wide-ranging podcast appearance, Duchess Meghan elaborated on how she's raising Archie and Lilibet in Montecito, California.

During her appearance on the June 17 episode of the podcast Aspire with Emma Grede , Duchess Meghan revealed that she uses gardening to instill certain values in Archie and Lilibet. "There's a cost and a price for things, and I think that's key for children to understand, especially children who are very lucky to have a home, that has privilege, you need to know that just like manners, and taking care of the things around you, there is a value on things," The Duchess of Sussex explained (via the Express).

Discussing some of her parenting techniques, Meghan told Grede—Good American's co-founder, and a founding partner of Skims—"Gardening is really, really so great for children because it teaches them patience and teaches them to value and appreciate their food."

Meghan also highlighted how involved she is in her children's lives, which includes ensuring they eat healthy food. "The kids are down to bed at like 7ish," the Duchess of Sussex explained. "I can go downstairs, have a glass of wine, [and] I'm doing their little lunch. I find joy in it for whatever reason and it can be therapeutic. That, for me, is one of my simple pleasures."

Duchess Meghan continued, "This is such a key age. I don't want to miss a moment for my children, and I love that I can do drop off and pick up at school, and do meetings in between, and go to Disneyland for two days, as we just did."