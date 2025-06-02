How a "Moment of Madness" Led to Queen Elizabeth Becoming a Wedding Crasher

"It was bizarre that she knew our names."

Queen Elizabeth wears a green jacket with a green and navy hat and laughs
(Image credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
Amy Mackelden's avatar
By
published
in News

Queen Elizabeth II was known to have a brilliant sense of humor. Whether she was pranking American tourists in Balmoral or allegedly impersonating Melania Trump, the Queen's wit was well documented. It also appears that the late monarch carried out some amazing surprises, such as turning up at a stranger's wedding at the last minute.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Frances and John Canning sent a wedding invitation to Queen Elizabeth II in 2012, purely because they had one spare. It transpired that the Queen would be attending an official engagement nearby on the same day, so she planned to put in an appearance at the couple's nuptials.

"The late Queen and Duke of Edinburgh had been attending a lunch with 200 local volunteers in an adjacent room, and the Queen had asked if she could pop in to congratulate the bride and groom," the Daily Mail explained. "The Queen and the Duke then spent about five minutes talking to the newlyweds, Frances and John Canning, and even agreed to pose for a few photographs."

Queen Elizabeth wears a lime green outfit to attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding on May 19, 2018

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip attended a stranger's wedding.

(Image credit:  Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Understandably, the Cannings were elated when the royals actually turned up on their big day. "It was bizarre that she knew our names," Frances told the outlet.

Reflecting on Queen Elizabeth's presence at their wedding, John told the publication, "She commented on how beautiful Frances looked in her dress and wished us all the best for the future." As for Prince Philip, John called him a "lovely man," explaining, "He even asked where in Italy we were going on our honeymoon."

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth posing for a 60th anniversary photo in front of trees

"It was bizarre that she knew our names," the bride said.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As for how the unexpected moment happened, the Daily Mail reported that the Cannings discovered "they would be sharing the venue with a V.I.P." on their wedding day. After finding out the Queen herself would be in the building, they "jokingly wrote to Buckingham Palace to invite them to the celebration, but had received a reply politely declining the offer."

Luckily, the Queen's team had other plans and decided to "arrange the surprise." Bride Frances explained, "When we had our ceremony, the staff asked us to wait for a moment in the corridor and just a few minutes later the Queen arrived." Frances continued, "She knew both our names and apparently we had been especially added to her rota."

If it wasn't already obvious, Queen Elizabeth was full of surprises.

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸