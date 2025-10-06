This month, for the first time since being named Royal Honorary Air Commodore in 2023, Kate Middleton had a chance to visit RAF Coningsby Air Base.

The Princess of Wales wore her gray plaid (Glen Plaid, specifically, a pattern also known as a "Prince of Wales check") Bella Freud pantsuit, which she paired with a dark gray knit top and simple black heels, for her very full day on the base.

Kate Middleton was shown a Typhoon aircraft as she is given a tour of the new Typhoon Future Synthetic Training facility at RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire during her first official engagement at the station, on October 2. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate's jam-packed schedule for the day included being briefed on the station’s recent operations (including deployments in Poland to support NATO), meeting personnel from the RAF’s reaction alert team protecting U.K. airspace, viewing a typhoon aircraft used in response to potential threats, touring training facilities using real-world mission software to prepare pilots, and meeting with junior aviators and the families of personnel stationed at Coningsby, according to Town & Country .

Kate Middleton was shown a Typhoon aircraft during her tour of the new Typhoon Future Synthetic Training facility at RAF Coningsby. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One moment during the royal's visit stood out, however, even amid such a lengthy list of activities, and that was when it came time for Kate to perform a “lap of death” in a flight simulator in the training center.

Kate Middleton performed a “lap of death” in a flight simulator in the training center at RAF Coningsby. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to The Sun, when the Princess of Wales took the controls of the flight simulator and performed a loop the loop, she implied that her youngest child, Prince Louis, would probably be a little jealous.

In a candid moment, Kate revealed that her seven-year-old son wants to be a fighter pilot when he grows up.

"I’m going to tell [my children] it takes eight years and a lot of hard work," she said.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Kate revealed that her youngest son, Prince Louis, wants to be a fighter pilot when he grows up. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After Kate's simulated flight, Group Captain Paul O’Grady, Station Commander, made it clear that Louis wasn't the only member of the Wales family who could have a future flying the impressive aircrafts if they wanted to.

"She seems to be a natural pilot so we might have to get her qualified and get her flying a Typhoon, if she’s up for it," O'Grady said of the Princess of Wales after seeing her performance in the flight simulator.

Between the skills Kate displayed during her RAF Coningsby Air Base visit and Prince William's actual past experience as an RAF Search and Rescue pilot, Louis' fighter pilot dreams don't seem far-fetched at all.