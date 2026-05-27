King Charles Wrote About the “Antics” His Beloved Dog Got Into Before Princess Diana Convinced Him to Rehome the “Smelly” Lab
A 1987 letter written by The King has been auctioned off in London.
After four decades, a letter King Charles wrote to a member of the royal household has been sold at auction, and in the never-before-seen note, he mourned the death of his old dog, Harvey. Although the yellow Labrador retriever was a fond companion of the then-Prince Charles, Princess Diana reportedly talked him into giving the dog away to a member of their staff.
The letter sold for £656 by London-based Chiswick Auctions, according to the Telegraph, and was sent to Lt Col Phillip Creasy, comptroller to Prince Charles and Princess Diana at the time. Creasy, who adopted Harvey from Charles, had to put the dog to sleep in 1987 and wrote to him to share the news.
“You were absolutely right to take the decision you did, although it is always a desperate one to have to take,” The King responded in his letter.
King Charles continued, “I am so pleased you all loved him so much. He was a splendid character and when we were both a bit younger, he made me laugh so much by his dotty antics.”
“As you say, he was a loyal old friend and I cannot thank you and your wife enough for your great kindness in agreeing to look after him and for giving him such a happy retirement away from those damp kennels,” Charles added.
Per the Telegraph, author Penny Junor wrote in The Firm that Princess Diana was the reason for Harvey’s departure. “He even gave away his faithful old Labrador Harvey because Diana thought he was smelly,” Junor wrote in the book.
Giving a dog away is quite possibly the last thing Queen Camilla would suggest, as the King and Queen share a huge passion for animals. Together, the couple own two rescue dogs, Bluebell and Moley, along with The King's Italian truffle hunting dog, Snuff, who is a Lagotto Romagnolo.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.